Best Buy sale: Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop is only $600 today

Dell

Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 series boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than its midrange Inspiron 5000 models that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. Best Buy today has an Inspiron 7000 marked down to $600 that places it firmly in the price range of the Inspiron 5000 series. And this isn't some sort of clearance model with older, underpowered components. It packs modern parts and ample storage space and is a great pick for a versatile back-to-school or work-from-home laptop with its $250 discount.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

The Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 usually costs $850 but is on sale today for $600. It features a 13.3-inch touch display that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode as well as tent mode for watching movies. Inside, you get a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. That's double the storage capacity you usually find in a $600 laptop where a 256GB SSD is the norm.

Looking for more screen real estate since you are likely spending more time at home and less time in the office or school? Best Buy also has a 15-inch . It's $100 off and delivers a 15.6-inch touch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 and 8GB of RAM. And it also has a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory.

Dell Inspirons aren't the only 2-in-1 laptops on sale at Best Buy. There is a pair of 15-inch HP Envy x360 models marked down by $150 each. The AMD-based and features an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. And the Intel-based and supplies a 10th-gen Core i7, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory.