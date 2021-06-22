Best Buy Prime Day sale 2021: Save big on Segway scooter, Apple Watch, Sony headphones and more

Deal Savings Price























Amazon Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is well underway, but Amazon isn't the only one rolling out massive savings. Best Buy's competing sale is in full swing, and we're seeing incredible deals on everything from TVs to the latest Apple Watch Series 6 (hope you like red!).

Best Buy's "Bigger Deal Savings Event" runs through today, which is also the last day of Amazon's Prime Day. So if there's something you've had your eye on, now is the time to strike. Below, we've highlighted some of the most impressive deals we've seen so far.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Best Buy has shaved $70 off the retail price of the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm Product Red version only). Featuring all of the health and sleep tracking and the fall detection function of that model, the Series 6 also sports an always-on display, a brighter screen and the FDA-cleared ECG heart monitor. You'll also get six months of Apple Fitness Plus. Apple Watch SE vs Series 6 vs. Series 3: How to choose?.

Segway Tired of paying food delivery fees? Head down to your favorite takeout spots with this speedy Segway ES2 Electric Scooter and never pay expensive fees again. This compact scooter comes in at 27 pounds and can be folded up to fit in a car trunk or stow on the luggage rack of a bus or train for easy transportation. With a 15 miles range and top speed of 15.5 mph, this Segway will have you zipping to the stores and across town in no time.

David Carnoy/CNET The WH-1000XM3 headphones were CNET's top pick for noise-canceling headphones until the WH-1000XM4 version came out. These are still a fan favorite when it comes to performance and comfort fit. Now that the price has dropped to $200, this arguably might be the best balance of price and features you can get without breaking the bank. You can read more about these headphones in CNET's Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Best Buy This 60-inch A6G series Hisense is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. The built-in Android TV lets you customize how you want to access your favorite shows and movies from any streaming apps. You can also cast content directly from your phone, tablet or laptop via Chromecast. Use Google Assistant via the voice remote to open apps, adjust the volume or search for new content to binge.

Best Buy We don't often see 40-inch TVs fall into this price range but this LED 1080p HD Insignia TV is a great barebones set with all the necessary features of a good HDTV. Featuring HDMI ARC to connect all your AV components and a reliably bright LED screen, this display is perfect to keep as a backup set or for multipurpose use. Connect a smart TV box such as a Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Google TV if you want access to your favorite streaming apps.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Get something to document your next epic adventure -- like this GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera, now $50 off. GoPro went big on design and feature when it introduced the Hero 9 Black. Featuring up to 5K resolution, an upgradable lens, a front-facing screen for selfies, a bigger battery and even more shooting options than its predecessors, this is designed to be the no-FOMO camera. It's a bit larger than the Hero 8 Black (also $50 off) but that's a good thing, according to Joshua Goldman's review. You can get it now for $400, and that includes a free "Platinum Explore accessory kit," which is listed at a $30 value. Read CNET's review of the GoPro Hero 9 Black.

Best Buy Bring all of your data on the go with this ample 5TB external portable hard drive. Transfer photos, documents, and videos easily over the speedy 3.0 USB input. The Easystore is compatible with both Mac and PC and can even work with older USB 2.0 interfaces. The included WD Backup software allows you to schedule backup automatically so you won't ever lose important work. Update: Price has gone up by $5.

Best Buy Got your hands full? This nifty kitchen trash can from Insignia (a Best Buy brand) can automatically open itself and reduce your contact with germs. The motion-activated lid is battery-operated so there's no annoying cord, and it can stay open in manual mode when you need it to. Get it now for less than half off the regular price. Got a small den or workshop? Get the more compact 8-gallon version for $5 less.

Best Buy This headset, mouse and pad bundle will get you game-ready in one package. A triple threat of powerful audio, clear microphone and comfortable design, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a headset made for competitive play. Combine it with the responsive and durable Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse and you got one killer combo for a gaming station. The spacious Razer Gigantus V2 micro-weave mouse pad (17-inch by 15-inch) gives you plenty of room to line up your shot. This bundle is perfect for setting up a new gaming station or even as a travel kit to take with you to tournaments. Buying everything separately will run you about $95 (as of today) but you can get all three now for only $80.

Razer Getting tired of being snuck up on in your favorite game? That won't be a problem anymore with this wireless 7.1 surround-sound headset from Razer. The Nari Ultimate has THX Spatial Sound and what's called intelligent haptic feedback to give you the sensation of 360-degree audio. According to CNET's Patrick Holland, the haptic feedback is a slight vibration effect generated by the special software to simulate directional sound. Combine that with a crystal-clear and retractable mic and you'll be the envy of game night. This is one of the biggest markdowns we've seen for this premium headset. Read CNET's review of the Razer Nari Ultimate.

Best Buy This Samsung Chromebook is perfect for a recent grad heading to school with this fall. While most Chromebooks in the sub-$300 range offer only 11- to 14-inch screens, this Samsung gives you a spacious 15-inch full-HD 1080p display to get things done on. Zoom into meetings with the 720p front-facing camera and enjoy up to 10 hours of work or entertainment with its long-lasting battery.