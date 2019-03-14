Best Buy offers steep discounts on 2-in-1 laptops and older Microsoft Surface models

If you are in the market for a new laptop, 2-in-1 convertible or Microsoft Surface, now might be a good time to pull the trigger on a purchase. There are a number of big discounts to be had at Best Buy -- up to $500 in savings. (The Macbook is also on sale as well as a trio of Chromebooks.)
You'll flip for these 2-in-1 convertible deals
Dell - Inspiron 2-in-1 13.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $600 (save $250)Ian Knighton/CNET
This midrange Dell Inspiron features an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display has a 1920x1080 resolution and can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode.
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $900 (save $250)James Martin/CNET
This 13-inch Samsung convertible is pricier than the Dell Inspiron above because it bumps you up to an eighth-gen Core i7 processor. The other core specs are the same: 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD and a Full HD, rotatable, touch display.
Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 13.9-inch 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,155 (save $495)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Lenovo Yoga 920 is the company's premium two-in-one ultraportable. It serves up an eighth-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. More impressively, the 13.9-inch delivers 4K resolution for an ultra-sharp image.
Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 13.9-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $910 (save $390)Josh Goldman/CNET
If the above Yoga 920 is beyond your budget, this model might fit the bill. You still get an eighth-gen Core i7-8550U CPU and 8GB of RAM, but you must settle for a 256GB SSD and a 1920x1080 resolution on the 13.9-inch touch display.
Save on Microsoft Surface models
Microsoft Surface Laptop: $800 (save $500)Sarah Tew/CNET
Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on many Microsoft Surface models, but this entry-level model -- the older, first-gen 2017 version -- will save you $500. It features a seventh-generation Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Its 13.5-inch touch display boasts a crisp 2256x1504 resolution. And it comes in blue, burgundy, gold and platinum.
Microsoft Surface Laptop:: $1,100 (save $500)Sarah Tew/CNET
You can also save $500 on this slightly higher-end configuration of the same 2017 model. It features a seventh-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD -- along with the same 13.5-inch display. It's a great deal but only if you have warm feelings for a winey red -- the only color available is burgundy.
