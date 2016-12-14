Best Buy offers free two-day shipping for holiday purchases

Photo by Best Buy

If you haven't finished your holiday shopping yet, you're probably looking at the calendar and worrying about whether your gifts will arrive at their destination on time.

To ease some of that anxiety, Best Buy has made two-day shipping free for almost any purchase made at the retailer. Best Buy said Tuesday that orders placed between 8:30 a.m. PT Thursday and December 21 will automatically be upgraded to the free shipping offer.

The offer could help Best Buy better compete with Amazon, which offers free two-day shipping as part its $99-a-year Prime program.

There's no minimum purchase required to qualify for the free shipping, but back-ordered items, special orders, or scheduled delivery items don't qualify for the offer. Also, items labeled as being "in store only" or "check stores" are not included in the shipping offer.