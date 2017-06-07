Best Buy offering small deals on new iPads, MacBooks

Deals on just-released Apple products are hard to come by, but Best Buy is trying to entice customers with some gift-card offers.

James Martin/CNET
Laptops

Apple rarely, if ever, offers any sort of deals on its new products, but sometimes other retailers do.

While this isn't exactly a discount, Best Buy is rewarding customers who pre-order of the latest iPad Pro models with up to a $50 gift card, depending on the model they order. You can also get a minimum of $250 Best Buy gift card if you trade in select MacBook models (in-store only) and students save an extra $100 on the latest MacBooks when they sign up for Student Deals (valid by coupon).

Here are the current Best Buy iPad and MacBook deals:  

  • $50 gift card for ordering the 12.9-inch iPad
  • $25 gift card for ordering the 10.5-inch iPad
  • Get a minimum $250 Best Buy gift card with trade in of select MacBook models (in-store only)
  • Students save an extra $100 on the latest MacBooks when they sign up for Student Deals (valid by coupon)
CNET First Take
$649.00

More stories

Next Article: Apple already controls your life, now HomePod wants your home
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF