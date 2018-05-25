Best Buy has some great deals on smart-home tech this Memorial Day. From thermostats to speakers, here are the best deals to be had. One of the best deals is the Honeywell Lyric T5 thermostat. It's just $99, and it comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot.
Best Buy also offers a number of deals on smart lighting, ranging from dimmer switches to smart bulb starter kits, like the ones from Philips Hue. Here's a rundown of the best deals across smart home categories during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.
Smart speakers
- Amazon Echo smart speaker for $85 (15 percent off). Here's CNET's Amazon Echo review.
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $40 (20 percent off). Check out CNET's Amazon Echo Dot review.
- JBL Link 10 Portable Bluetooth smart speaker with the Google Assistant for $100 (33 percent off). Read CNET's JBL Link 10 review.
- JBL Link 20 Portable Bluetooth smart speaker with the Google Assistant for $150 (25 percent off). Here's CNET's JBL Link 20 review.
Smart lighting
- Belkin WeMo Light Switch for $35 (30 percent off). Here's CNET's Belkin WeMo Light Switch review.
- Belkin WeMo Dimmer Switch for $65 (19 percent off). Check out CNET's WeMo Dimmer Switch review.
- C by GE Sol Smart Lamp with Amazon Alexa for $120 (20 percent off). Read CNET's C by GE Sol Smart Lamp review.
- C by GE C-Life two-bulb Starter Kit for $55.24 (15 percent off). Here's CNET's C by GE C-Life bulb review.
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance four-bulb Starter Kit for $170 (15 percent off). Check out CNET's Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance review.
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart bulb for $42.49 (15 percent off).
- Buy a Philips Hue White Ambiance four-bulb LED Starter Kit for $127.49 (15 percent off), get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value).
- Philips Hue White two-bulb Starter Kit for $59.49 (15 percent off). Read CNET's Philips Hue White review.
- Philips Hue White smart bulb four-pack for $42.49 (15 percent off).
- Philips Hue Go portable smart lamp for $68 (15 percent off). Here's CNET's Hue Go preview.
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm LED Light Panel Starter Kit for $200 (13 percent off). Check out CNET's Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm preview.
- Philips Hue Motion Sensor for $35 (15 percent off). Read CNET's Philips Hue Motion Sensor preview.
Smart thermostats
- Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Thermostat for $100 (33 percent off), get an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for free ($50 value). Check out CNET's Honeywell Lyric T5 thermostat review.
- Nest Thermostat E for $150 (12 percent off), get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Here's CNET's Nest Thermostat E review.
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd generation in your choice of finish for $200 (20 percent off), get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Read CNET's Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen review.
Other smart home deals
- Netgear Arlo Pro three-camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System for $410 (30 percent off). Check out CNET's Netgear Arlo Pro review.
- Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote with Harmony Hub for $140 (22 percent off). Here's CNET's Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remove review.
- Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug for $25 (45 percent off). Read CNET's Belkin WeMo Insight Smart Plug review.
Additional deals
