Best Buy has some great deals on smart-home tech this Memorial Day. From thermostats to speakers, here are the best deals to be had. One of the best deals is the Honeywell Lyric T5 thermostat. It's just $99, and it comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot.

James Martin/CNET

Best Buy also offers a number of deals on smart lighting, ranging from dimmer switches to smart bulb starter kits, like the ones from Philips Hue. Here's a rundown of the best deals across smart home categories during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

Smart speakers

Smart lighting

Smart thermostats

Nest Thermostat E for $150 (12 percent off), get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free ($49 value). Here's CNET's Nest Thermostat E

Other smart home deals

Additional deals

CNET Smart Home: We transformed a real house into a test lab for the hottest category in tech.

Smart Home Matrix: Want to know what will work best with your smart home? Start here.