Best Buy Memorial Day deals to smarten your home

Memorial Day deals abound at Best Buy this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Best Buy has some great deals on smart-home tech this Memorial Day. From thermostats to speakers, here are the best deals to be had. One of the best deals is the Honeywell Lyric T5 thermostat. It's just $99, and it comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot

amazon-echo-dot-low-angle

The Amazon Echo dot comes free with the purchase of Honeywell Lyric T5 Smart Thermostat during Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale.

 James Martin/CNET

Best Buy also offers a number of deals on smart lighting, ranging from dimmer switches to smart bulb starter kits, like the ones from Philips Hue. Here's a rundown of the best deals across smart home categories during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. 

Smart speakers

Smart lighting

Smart thermostats

Other smart home deals

Additional deals

CNET Smart Home
