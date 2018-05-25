Best Buy has kicked off its Memorial Day sale and there are some pretty nice discounts.

Until Monday at 11:59 p.m. CT (Tuesday, 12:59 a.m. ET or Monday 9:59 p.m. PT), the retailer is offering price cuts on a range of products including laptops, HDTVs, headphones and more from brands including Apple, Bose, HP and Beats by Dre.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy is also offering an additional $50 off some products to students who sign up for its Student Deals program, which features coupons and access to special promotions.

One important point: We may see new Apple MacBooks and/or iPad Pros announced as soon as June 4. But if you don't want to wait, these current deals are great offers, and far better than you'll find at the Apple Store.

You can find all of the information on Best Buy's sale site. Here's a selection of the best deals we found:

Remember: These deals are online only and there may be limited quantities available.

Additional deals