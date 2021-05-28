Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Save on TVs, gaming and air fryers

Deal Savings Price









Best Buy is really leaning into the deals this Memorial Day weekend. The retailer's massive sale features electronics, appliances and computer gear and will run through Monday, May 30.

That means that if you're looking to purchase a major appliance or a TV deal, now's the time! To save you from picking through page after page of products hunting for fantastic deals, we've done the heavy lifting by picking out some of what we think are the best offers of Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event. As a reminder, prices and inventory are always "while supplies last," but we will do our best to swap out out-of-stock items when we spot them.

Best Buy If you were lucky enough to snag a new video card during the Global Chip Shortage then you probably need the storage space to go along with it. This SanDisk Extreme Pro NVMe drive offers plenty of space for data-demanding work and will handle OSes and applications in a flash. This is one of the lower prices that we've seen on these zippy NVMe solid-state drives from a reputable brand in recent months.

Samsung This 82-inch 7 Series Samsung is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Tizen-powered smart TV feature lets you instantly connect to a variety of free channels from Samsung and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung's Auto Game Mode lets you enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and image jitter. It is currently $500 off during Memorial Day weekend.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Turn your old car into a smart car with Alexa voice control. I bought one of these and it has been one of my favorite third-party accessories. Not only can I control Spotify just by speaking, but I can also get weather and driving directions without ever taking my hands off the wheel. All you need is a smartphone and an auxiliary input and you're good to go. Read CNET's review of the Amazon Echo Auto.

Razer Normally $90, this wired optical mouse from Razer comes with nine programmable buttons and customizable LED lighting zones and is now $40 off. The Mamba Elite's 16,000 DPI offers the ultimate precision with no input lag, and the onboard memory can save your settings in case you need to take it on the road.