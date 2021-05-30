Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Big discounts on TVs, air fryers, gaming and more

Deal Savings Price









Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale is in full swing, and you won't want to miss out on the savings. Now through May 31, the retailer is offering deals on computer gear, electronics, appliances and more.

If you're looking to score savings on a new TV or a major appliance, now's the time. And since you probably don't want to sift through pages and pages of products to find a good discount, we've done the heavy lifting for you. Below, check out what we consider to be the best offers of Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event. As a reminder, prices and inventory are always "while supplies last," but when we spot out-of-stock items, we'll try to swap them with other great deals.

Best Buy If you were lucky enough to snag a new video card during the global chip shortage, then you probably need the storage space to go along with it. This SanDisk Extreme Pro NVMe drive offers plenty of space for data-demanding work and will handle OSes and applications in a flash. This is one of the lower prices that we've seen on these zippy NVMe solid-state drives from a reputable brand in recent months.

Samsung This 82-inch 7 Series Samsung is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Tizen-powered smart TV feature lets you instantly connect to a variety of free channels from Samsung and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung's Auto Game Mode lets you enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and image jitter. It is currently $500 off during Memorial Day weekend.

Best Buy Air fryers are still one of our favorite kitchen aids in 2021 to quickly heat up frozen snacks and prepare anything from pizza or whole chicken to an entire cake. This sleek analog 5-quart Insignia might only be able to handle a few cupcakes but can be just as handy reheating leftovers. It is marked down to $54 this weekend. You can also snag the digital version for $70.

Razer Normally $90, this wired optical mouse from Razer comes with nine programmable buttons and customizable LED lighting zones and is now $40 off. The Mamba Elite's 16,000 DPI offers the ultimate precision with no input lag, and the onboard memory can save your settings in case you need to take it on the road.