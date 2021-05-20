Best Buy launches smartphone for elder community

Best Buy/Lively

Best Buy has announced it will be selling a new phone for the elderly community, with Lively Smart touted as being a simple-to-use smartphone packed with health and safety features. The $150 phone from Lively sports a 6.2-inch screen, a long-lasting batter, large text and a single list of features like video chat, camera and GPS.

Lively Smart helps "meet the needs of our customers and help them live independently at home," said David Inns, Best Buy Health's president of active aging.

Read also: Amazon launches Alexa Care Hub for elder and family care

You can buy health and safety add-ons from Lively in three optional monthly package offerings:

$20 a month gets you an urgent response button so the Lively team can confirm your location and situation, and get you help

$25 a month includes urgent response, urgent care calls with doctors and nurses and "Lively Link," which sends an alert to your friends and family if you call urgent response



$35 a month includes all of the above as well as a personal operator who can also help book Lively Rides through a partnership with Lyft.

You'll also need to pay for your mobile usage, with unlimited talk, text and data costing $40 a month, although unlimited texts are free with the two top health and safety packages. Without any health and safety package, unlimited talk, text and data costs $60 a month.

Mobile usage can alternatively be added incrementally in multiple options across talk, text and data, depending on your usage. Lively taps into the Verizon network.