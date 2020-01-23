Best Buy laptop sale: Find deals on models from Asus, HP, Lenovo and Samsung

Deal Savings Price





Best Buy is currently running deep discounts on a number of mainstream laptops that can save you up to $300. Screen sizes range from 13.3 inches to 17.3 inches, and you'll find a mix of traditional clamshell laptops and convertible two-in-one touchscreen models that can ping-pong between laptop and tablet modes. Four models, in particular, are at or near all-time low prices and currently priced lower than you'll find on Amazon or direct from the manufacturers' sites.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 13.3-inch convertible laptop from Samsung features an 8th-generation Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The screen features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and touch support, and it can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode. It's a current model on Samsung's site (with the same $300 discount), but I wouldn't be surprised to see it get updated soon with a 10th-gen Core i7 chip. Still, with its 8th-gen Core i7 part and 8GB of RAM, this model should handle a variety of mainstream tasks without breaking much of a sweat. We liked it when it reviewed it last April for its slim, lightweight design, extra-long battery life and strong performance for its size. Read our Samsung Notebook 9 Pro review.

Best Buy You can't rotate the display into tablet mode, but this laptop features a 15.6-inch touchscreen for helping navigate Windows. Inside, it supplies an eighth-generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and two drives -- a 128GB SSD for speed and a 1TB hard drive for storage. The CPU is a generation behind the times, but its four cores and eight threads should still provide plenty of performance, especially when paired with an ample 16GB of RAM.

Sarah Tew/CNET This two-in-one convertible from HP features a 15.6-inch touchscreen that you can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. This modern config supports Wi-Fi 6.