Best Buy laptop sale: Find deals on models from Asus, HP, Lenovo and Samsung

Best Buy is currently running deep discounts on a number of mainstream laptops that can save you up to $300. Screen sizes range from 13.3 inches to 17.3 inches, and you'll find a mix of traditional clamshell laptops and convertible two-in-one touchscreen models that can ping-pong between laptop and tablet modes. Four models, in particular, are at or near all-time low prices and currently priced lower than you'll find on Amazon or direct from the manufacturers' sites.
Read more: The best laptops of 2020
This 13.3-inch convertible laptop from Samsung features an 8th-generation Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The screen features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and touch support, and it can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode. It's a current model on Samsung's site (with the same $300 discount), but I wouldn't be surprised to see it get updated soon with a 10th-gen Core i7 chip. Still, with its 8th-gen Core i7 part and 8GB of RAM, this model should handle a variety of mainstream tasks without breaking much of a sweat. We liked it when it reviewed it last April for its slim, lightweight design, extra-long battery life and strong performance for its size. Read our Samsung Notebook 9 Pro review.
You can't rotate the display into tablet mode, but this laptop features a 15.6-inch touchscreen for helping navigate Windows. Inside, it supplies an eighth-generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and two drives -- a 128GB SSD for speed and a 1TB hard drive for storage. The CPU is a generation behind the times, but its four cores and eight threads should still provide plenty of performance, especially when paired with an ample 16GB of RAM.
This two-in-one convertible from HP features a 15.6-inch touchscreen that you can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. This modern config supports Wi-Fi 6.
When I first saw the $300 discount, I figured it was an older model on its way out. Not so! This current Yoga C940 configuration boasts a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 512GB SSD. With a 14-inch touchscreen that can rotate between laptop and tablet modes, this Yoga C940 config is a steal at $1,000. A similarly configured model with only 8GB of RAM (12GB wasn't an option) currently costs $275 more on Lenovo's site. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.
Discuss: Best Buy laptop sale: Find deals on models from Asus, HP, Lenovo and Samsung
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.