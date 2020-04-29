Best Buy laptop deals: Save up to $250 on midrange models

Deal Savings Price









It's slim pickings for budget laptops at the moment with the combination of the coronavirus outbreak causing supply chain issues and pre-pandemic office dwellers picking up a cheap laptop to work from home. If your budget can stretch past $500, however, you'll find a greater number of midrange laptops in stock. Such a machine is not only more powerful and capable than a budget model, but it will likely last longer before a replacement is needed.

Most midrange models will supply you with a current AMD or Intel CPU and at least 8GB of RAM. You'll also get at least 256GB of solid-state storage, a large chunk of which is taken up just by the Windows 10 operating system itself. And you won't find higher-capacity but much slower traditional spinning hard drives, which some budget laptops still use but ought to be avoided. Other benefits of moving past the budget class is thinner designs and better build quality -- trading plastic surfaces for metal -- and a Full HD 1,920x1,080 display resolution (or higher) rather than the 1,366x768 resolution some budget models pass off as HD.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

Best Buy is currently running discounts on a number of midrange laptops. Here are five of the best deals I found on its site, all of which are in stock and ready to ship. Important: You'll need to be logged in and a member of the My Best Buy rewards program to see most of these discounted prices -- but unlike Amazon Prime, the baseline version of that membership is free.

Best Buy This 15.6-inch model from Asus follows the basic midrange recipe of using an Intel Core i5 CPU and supplying a 256GB SSD but ups the memory allotment from the usual 8GB to 12GB of RAM. The Core i5-8265U processor is a member of Intel's previous, eighth generation of Core processors but combined with the ample RAM should provide more than enough oomph for most office tasks. The 15.6-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yoga C740 is Lenovo's midrange two-in-one laptop that can ping-pong between laptop and tablet modes with a touch display that rotates 360 degrees. It's available with a 14- or 15-inch display. This sale model features a 14-inch display powered by a current, tenth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 review..

ASUS You don't need a gaming laptop to work from home, but if you are stuck at home, such a machine can certainly help pass the hours once the workday is done. And with its current discount, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G laptop finds itself in the midrange price category. Thin and sleek for a gaming laptop, it features the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 17.3-inch, two-in-one laptop from Dell features a tenth-gen Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. For storage, it offers a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. The huge,17.3-inch display is perfect for working from home where screen real estate is more important than portability.