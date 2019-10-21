Best Buy kicks off weekly Apple deals with discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday is just under 40 days away, and Best Buy is already burning the candle at both ends to make sure deal-hungry shoppers keep it top of mind for electronics purchases. Having already guaranteed Black Friday prices for a swath of high-end TVs, the Minnesota-based retailer is now kicking off weekly sales on Apple products, starting today. First up: Up to $200 off select iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, and $20 off cellular Apple Watch Series 5.

The only requirement to cash in on the deal is that you need to a member of the company's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free. Discounts will be available online and in store. Note, however, that My Best Buy members will get these Apple discounts instead of reward points, unless they are also using Best Buy credit cards. "New My Best Buy Credit Cardmembers will continue to receive 10% back in rewards, and existing Cardmembers will continue to receive 5% back in rewards (or 6% back in rewards for Elite+ Cardmembers) on their Apple purchases when choosing standard credit," Best Buy told CNET in an email.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Are the first week's deals worth snagging? Well, any discount on Apple products will beat the prices at the Apple Store and apple.com, which effectively never cut below the list price (not counting Apple Card discounts). But Best Buy is currently beating or at least coming within a dollar of Amazon's prices on the products listed above. In fact, checking CNET's weeks-long tracking on iPad and Apple Watch pricing, it appears that Best Buy is matching the best price we've seen for the 11-inch iPad Pro ($650) and setting a new all-time low for the 12.9-inch version ($850).

Keep in mind, though, that there are still rumors of an iPad Pro refresh coming before the end of 2019 (though the window for that possible announcement is closing -- last year's Apple iPad/Mac event was on October 30).

Read more: When is Black Friday 2019? | How to find the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals