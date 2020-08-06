Best Buy just slashed this 75-inch LG 4K HDR TV to $800

LG

Seventy-five inches is the new 65 inches. By that I mean you can now buy a 75-inch TV for the same price you'd have paid for a 65-incher not too long ago. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Note: That price appears only if you're signed into your My Best Buy member account. (Don't have one? It's .) The purchase also qualifies you for a $75 Best Buy e-gift card.

This is not one of LG's famed OLED models, but make no mistake: It's a darn good TV. Over 50 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.8 stars out of 5, and ratings elsewhere are similarly effusive. (Alas, CNET hasn't reviewed this model.)

Notable specs include HDR 10, the webOS interface (you can always plug in a Fire TV or Roku streamer if you prefer), four HDMI inputs, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit and support for both Alexa and Google voice assistants.

Could we see even better TV deals as we get closer to the holidays? Perhaps, but right now this is a pretty amazing price on a seriously big TV.

Grab a refurbished Google Pixel 3A for $190

If you're a Google-phone fan, you're no doubt aware that the Pixel 4A was announced a few days ago. If you're a Cheapskate fan, you're no doubt aware (because I've mentioned it ad-nauseam) that the arrival of new phones means discounts on old phones. Sure enough, today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the . It originally sold for $400.

Everything you need to know about this phone can be found in CNET's Google Pixel 3A review. TL;DR? "If you want the latest software from Google and the ability to capture excellent photos, the Pixel 3A has the best camera for its price."

Everything you need to know about this deal can be found right here: The phones have "a moderate level of wear and tear," meaning you might spy some dings, scratches and whatnot. That's the price you pay for such a low price.

Woot guarantees at least 85% battery capacity and backs the Pixels with a 90-day warranty -- plenty of time to make sure everything is satisfactory.

