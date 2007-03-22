Best Buy: Just kidding! No Apple TV exclusive. Maybe.

Remember how Best Buy told Crave yesterday that it was getting deliveries of Apple TV two weeks ahead of every other electronics retailer except Apple's own stores?

So, apparently that's an exaggeration, Best Buy spokesman Jeff Dudash said today. Best Buy will still be getting an initial shipment of 3,000 Apple TVs that will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, March 27, he said, but he wouldn't say whether Best Buy will have the device for any exclusive period of time.

Best Buy is now deferring to Apple on retail shipment strategies for its latest product. Apple spokesman Steve Dowling said he'd get back to me on that, so stay tuned.