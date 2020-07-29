Best Buy joins Walmart, Target in closing stores Thanksgiving Day

Angela Lang/CNET

Best Buy on Wednesday said it'll keep its stores closed this Thanksgiving Day. The big box electronics retailer joins a growing list of companies, including Walmart and Target, that have decided to cut back their holiday hours in the face of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected," reads a blog post from Best Buy. Although it doesn't mention the coronavirus pandemic specifically, the post does indicate that Best Buy will continue to offer "more convenient pickup options" and will begin offering holiday sales earlier this year to give customers more time to shop.

It's unclear whether Best Buy plans to reopen stores on Black Friday -- the day after Thanksgiving that traditionally marks the official beginning of the holiday shopping season. If it does plan to reopen, there's no indication of what time stores will open. Best Buy didn't immediately respond to questions about its Black Friday hours.

In years past, retailers have unlocked their doors earlier than usual on Black Friday to accommodate crowds of shoppers who often line up for discounts in the early morning hours before stores open.