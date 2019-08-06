Best Buy has the 2019 MacBook Air for $900

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the wake of Best Buy's three-day summer sale that ended on Sunday, the retailer has ramped up its discounts on Apple laptops. Most notably, the brand-new MacBook Air is currently selling for $900 -- $200 off its usual retail price, and a doubling of the $100 savings Best Buy was offering over the weekend.

The nearly identical 2018 entry-level model was selling for $850 but has since sold out. That noted, the step-up version, with the 256GB SSD, remains on sale for $1,050.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $200 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. That's the best deal we've seen to date on this laptop, and it's hard to imagine the price falling any further. If you're planning to pick up this laptop anytime between now and Black Friday, now is the time. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is offering the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, for $50 less than the entry-level 128GB model when it debuted last year. This is a steal -- and, in my opinion, the better deal. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This deal is no longer available. This is the previous edition of the MacBook Air that came out in 2018, and which is nearly identical to the brand new one except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology, which is far from a deal breaker. And the discount is simply enormous: For $850, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model. Truth be told, this is probably the better deal. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Mentioned Above Apple MacBook Air (128GB, Gray, 2018) $849 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.