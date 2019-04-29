Best Buy has deals on speakers and headphones, today only

Best Buy is in the midst of a 24-hour flash sale that includes some good deals on audio hardware. If you're looking for a pair of over-the-ear headphones, a portable Bluetooth speaker, a smart speaker or a soundbar system, it's worth a look.
In addition to the audio gear, the sale also include a range of computers, monitors and TVs. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm CT -- that's 9:59 pm on the west coast and 1:59 am (tomorrow, Tuesday morning) on the east coast. Below are our top picks.
Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
UE Blast: $80 (save $100)
Ultimate Ears makes some of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers. They're compact and well-designed, they deliver big sound for their small size and they're particularly well suited to outdoor use. The UE Blast, which cost $230 when it debuted in 2017, is no exception. It's arguably one of the best-sounding Alexa-enabled speakers you can get -- and it's fully waterproof and offers strong battery life.
Sonos One: $150 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
Most smart speakers are better assistants than speakers. The Sonos One is one of the few that actually sounds great playing music. It's easy to connect to an existing Sonos whole-home audio system but can hold its own as a standalone speaker, too. And with Alexa built right in, the Sonos One can do almost everything an Echo can.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (select colors): $170 (save $130)Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
Best Buy's $130 discount on the Beast Solo3 Wireless makes them a tremendous value. These well-built headphones sound good in both wireless and wired modes, are relatively comfortable to wear and offer easy pairing with Apple phones. Plus, they offer best-in-class battery life and have an intuitive, integrated remote control. The Brick Red and Ultra Violet models that are on sale for $170 may not be for everyone -- but this is a killer deal on a great pair of Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones. Note that the Turf Green model is on sale for $200 and Matte Silver costs $230.
Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar: $500 (save $200)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose SoundTouch 300 is a beautiful soundbar that produces gorgeous sound and makes it easy to stream music over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. But to fulfill its potential, you'll need to add a subwoofer and surround speakers. The discount Best Buy is offering today makes that a bit more affordable.
