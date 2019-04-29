Best Buy has deals on speakers and headphones, today only

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Best Buy is in the midst of a 24-hour flash sale that includes some good deals on audio hardware. If you're looking for a pair of over-the-ear headphones, a portable Bluetooth speaker, a smart speaker or a soundbar system, it's worth a look.

In addition to the audio gear, the sale also include a range of computers, monitors and TVs. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm CT -- that's 9:59 pm on the west coast and 1:59 am (tomorrow, Tuesday morning) on the east coast. Below are our top picks.

UE Blast: $80 (save $100) Ultimate Ears makes some of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers. They're compact and well-designed, they deliver big sound for their small size and they're particularly well suited to outdoor use. The UE Blast, which cost $230 when it debuted in 2017, is no exception. It's arguably one of the best-sounding Alexa-enabled speakers you can get -- and it's fully waterproof and offers strong battery life. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Sonos One: $150 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Most smart speakers are better assistants than speakers. The Sonos One is one of the few that actually sounds great playing music. It's easy to connect to an existing Sonos whole-home audio system but can hold its own as a standalone speaker, too. And with Alexa built right in, the Sonos One can do almost everything an Echo can. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (select colors): $170 (save $130) Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Best Buy's $130 discount on the Beast Solo3 Wireless makes them a tremendous value. These well-built headphones sound good in both wireless and wired modes, are relatively comfortable to wear and offer easy pairing with Apple phones. Plus, they offer best-in-class battery life and have an intuitive, integrated remote control. The Brick Red and Ultra Violet models that are on sale for $170 may not be for everyone -- but this is a killer deal on a great pair of Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones. Note that the Turf Green model is on sale for $200 and Matte Silver costs $230. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review