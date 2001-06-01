Best Buy foundation awards grants

The Best Buy Children's Foundation board has approved $428,000 in grants for its fiscal first quarter. The grants will be awarded to 88 nonprofits in 20 states. Minneapolis-based Best Buy is one of the top consumer electronics retailers in the United States.

The foundation was established in 1994 to support community-based youth programs nationwide. It is funded primarily by the Best Buy Charity Classic, an annual golf tournament featuring LPGA Tour players.