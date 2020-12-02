Best Buy flash sale: You've got 12 hours to score deals on Fitbit Versa 3, Theragun, earbuds and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Best Buy isn't done with this whole "cyber week" thing. Every day brings a new 12-hour sale that kicks off at 10 a.m. PT. We didn't find much of interest in yesterday's sale, but -- including a discounted Theragun massager with free case and the Fitbit Versa 3 back to Black Friday pricing. See below for those items a few others we think you'll like.

Sarah Tew/CNET Thinking about AirPods? Even with recent sales, they're awfully expensive -- especially in the face of affordable alternatives like this one. We liked the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 at $100, so this deal is downright fantastic. These noise-isolating earbuds don't offer active noise canceling, but they do come in a case that charges via USB-C or wireless. Read our Soundcore Liberty Air 2 review.

JLab Audio On the other hand, maybe you want earbuds that'll stay put no matter what activity you're doing: running, kickboxing, jackhammering, etc. JLab's 'buds have earhooks that should keep them in place, with active noise canceling to boot. We especially like the case, which not only supports wireless charging but also has an integrated USB cable for plugging into any available Type-A port. This price is $5 below the best deal we spotted before or during Black Friday.

Therabody Theragun Prime sounds like something the Decepticons would battle, but in reality it's a top-rated massage gun. This deal not only saves you $75, but also sends you home with a case valued at $49. The Prime recently made CNET's list of the best massage guns, offering much quieter operation and a lower price tag than its predecessors.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Fitbit's latest Versa improves on an already solid product, one reason CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana dubbed it "the best smartwatch for most people." It offers onboard GPS, a wealth of fitness features (including heart-rate and blood-oxygen monitoring) and even a microphone for issuing voice-assistant commands. This price matches the lowest we can recall seeing on Black Friday. Read our Fitbit Versa 3 review.

