Best Buy Flash Sale: The top 5 deals

Sorry for the late notice, but -- and it'll be gone in a flash. (It ends tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET.) As usual, the sale encompasses a wide variety of items -- TVs, headphones, laptops and so on -- many of which have been discounted before. Still, there are some good deals here; below I've rounded up my five top picks.

Sarah Tew/CNET Compact, wireless and waterproof, the JBL Go 2 is a nice little speaker that normally sells for $10 more. It's available in a variety of colors, and it made CNET's list of the best portable mini Bluetooth speakers. Read our JBL Go 2 review.

Dell Even the most basic Chromebook is good for plenty of computing tasks -- and Dell's two-in-one isn't all that basic. In addition to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable onboard storage, it sports a 360-degree hinged display that lets it pull tablet duty as well. Pretty sweet for $169.

Sharp Make no mistake, big-TV deals are a dime a dozen these days. This one just happens to hit a sweet spot, offering 55 inches of 4K goodness powered by the excellent Roku interface. CNET hasn't reviewed it, but the 4.6-star average from over 600 buyers means this is a pretty safe bet.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite earbuds of 2018 just turned into one of the better deals of 2020. The Elite 65t is notable for offering a comfy fit, excellent sound and above-average call quality -- something to consider if you're as interested in voice chats as you are in music. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Technically, you save $130 compared with the price of new Powerbeats Pro. And while these are certified to be good as new, they come with only a 90-day warranty. That said, if you're a sports-minded individual who doesn't want to run the risk of AirPods flying out of your ears, the Powerbeats Pro are a super-secure, top-rated option. And, at this price, a much more affordable one. Read our Powerbeats Pro review.

