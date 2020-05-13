Best Buy flash sale: Save hundreds on a 65-inch TCL Roku TV and lots more

Deal Savings Price







Best Buy is having a flash sale today that includes a variety of products from all over the store, with worthwhile deals on MacBooks, Lenovo laptops, Klipsch speakers, TVs and more. The standout deal here is TCL's 8-Series Roku TV, which CNET dubbed the best 65-inch non-OLED TV of 2019. It's selling for $1,000 today, which matches its all-time low price. According to our resident TV expert, David Katzmaier, "You can certainly pay a lot less for a 65-inch television but you won't get near this level of picture quality."

Best Buy likes to lean into the "flash" part of "flash sale," so it ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT -- that's 9:59 p.m. on the West Coast and 12:59 a.m. (Thursday morning) on the East Coast. But there are plenty of good deals to be had before then. Here are our top picks.

Sarah Tew/CNET TCL is known for making excellent TVs that offer solid value for low a price. That's why we were surprised last year to see the 8-Series -- a set bursting with high-performance tech and bearing a price tag to match. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 65-inch 65Q825 for $1,000. That matches the lowest price we've seen for this set. Make no mistake: This TV is a superb value. Earning the title of best picture quality in a non-OLED TV by CNET's David Katzmaier, the 8-Series features Mini-LED, QLED, 4K and HDR, and probably a couple of other abbreviations I've forgotten to mention. And in addition to delivering great brightness and some of the deepest blacks you can find in an LCD TV, it's got the Roku interface, which is the gold standard for smart TVs. Read our TCL 8-Series Roku TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We are big fans of Lenovo's Yoga laptop line, and the newest model -- the C940 -- is an excellent all-around two-in-one, especially if you're looking for a bit more screen space than Dell's XPS 13 or the HP Spectre x360. This configuration, which features an Intel Core i7, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, is a steal at this price. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Klipsch Best Buy is essentially offering a two-for-one deal on these dual 8-inch 600 watt two-way floor speakers. Klipsch is a respected name in the audio game and when we reviewed the similar R-51M speakers back in 2018, we found that they combined excellent build quality, dynamic sound quality and an attractive "retro" flair for an affordable price.

Rick Broida/CNET One of the best true wireless earphones you can get at any price, this is a rock solid deal. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET These headphones have been on sale for $90 since last year. Best Buy shaves off an additional $10 -- today only. Read our Powerbeats 3 review.

