Best Buy flash sale: Discounts on Bose headphones, TCL 4K TVs, Galaxy Watch and more

My mom used to say that "the best surprises are the ones you don't expect." I always wondered if she stole that from Yogi Berra, but here's a surprise you didn't expect, and one that can pay you big dividends: Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale starting at midnight tonight CST. Here at CNET, we've already browsed the aisles and found the best deals. There are some great TVs for this weekend's big game, as well as audio gear and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Read on for the hottest deals we think you'll want to check out.

Sony Planning to watch the big game this weekend? Have a big wall? Want a new TV with an excellent picture? Best Buy is running a great deal on the Sony XBR-X900F, a set we've reviewed and found to have excellent image quality with deep black levels, accurate color, solid video processing and very good high dynamic range performance. Right now, you can save 33% off the regular $1,500 list price. Read our review the Sony XBR-X900F.

TCL Sure, 65 inches is fine, but TCL's 75-inch 4 Series Roku TV represents the ultimate in big screen experience at home -- whether it's for the game this weekend or re-watching John Wick next weekend. We like the TCL S425 because it's crazy affordable, yet delivers an awesome smart TV experience (thanks in no small part to Roku, which we adore). Given the price, though, it's probably no surprise that the picture isn't reference quality, of course. That said, this 75-inch set lists for $900, and you can save 28% on it right now -- just in time for the game. Read our full review of the TCL S425 series.

Samsung Samsung's RU7100 series is generally a good choice on an ordinary day; you get a lot of value for this affordable LED panel, with HDR support for the UHD picture and plenty of inputs, including a trio of HDMI ports and a pair of USB. But this isn't an ordinary day. The RU7100 lists for $700, but during this flash sale, it's over 21% off.

TCL When it comes to image quality, TCL's 6 Series hits it out of the park. Sorry, given the season, that's the wrong sports metaphor. Now, this is the 2018 model, but it's a CNET Editors' Choice from that year, and still a great TV for the money -- $200 less than the current (2019) model is retailing for. Read our TCL 65R615 Roku TV review.

JBL It's easy to find a great soundbar to take your home theater to the next level, but finding one you like at an affordable price point is often another matter. JBL's 3.1-Channel Soundbar System just might to the trick; for the same price as many less-capable soundbars, this one includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. It pumps out 450 watts of power with six 2 and a 1/4-inch midrange drivers and three 1 and 1/4-inch tweeters. In addition to doing primary duty as your TV's sound system, it also supports Bluetooth streaking from a mobile device. Usually priced at $500, this is 44% off today.

harman/kardon You've probably noticed that most portable Bluetooth speakers tend to look alike -- they're either nondescript cylinders, cubes or a modern take on the classic boom box. If you want something that's a little less samey-samey, Harman/Kardon hears you. The Onyx Studio 5 is the latest iteration of a family of roughly disk-shaped portable Bluetooth speakers. It's got an integrated carrying handle, has an approximate eight-hour runtime, and has an auxiliary input as well. Priced 56% off the regular $250, this looks like one of the better audio deals during Best Buy's flash sale. The Onyx Studio 5 comes in three colors, but if you want to get this deal, you need to choose black.

Bose There's no question that the Bose makes great noise cancelling headphones. Along with Sony's WH-1000XM3, the QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II are among the best you can buy. That's why we're always excited to see these cans go on sale. Best Buy's flash sale takes them down to Black Friday-caliber pricing, with one caveat. You can get these headphones, ordinarily priced at $250, for $265 -- as long as you're cool with getting them in rose gold. If you are, then grab a set -- they're 24% off. Read our review of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

