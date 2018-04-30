Best Buy flash sale: $950 Apple 12-inch MacBook and more

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

We frequently see discounts on Apple's MacBook Air, but deals on the current 12-inch MacBook have been pretty scarce -- which is why Best Buy's today-only $350 discount on the entry-level 12-incher is intriguing. This ultraslim model lists for $1,300 but is selling for $950 in four color options (online only).

This model features Intel's Core M3 chip, the mobile version of the Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (solid state drive). One of the big differences between this model and the MacBook Air is the screen: The MacBook 12-inch has a high-resolution Retina display.

Best Buy is discounting other MacBooks as part of its student sale (you need a valid .edu email), but many of those models appear to be sold out.

Other Apple sale items include certain versions of the Apple Watch 3, the 128GB version of last year's iPad and a 21-inch iMac.

Apple released the latest version of the MacBook 12-inch almost a year ago, so there's a good chance we'll see new, updated versions of it in the near future. But $350 off the current model is still intriguing.