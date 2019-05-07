CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Buy flash sale: $500 off Apple 12-inch MacBook

For one day only, Best Buy is offering the entry-level ultraslim MacBook for $800.

The MacBook 12-inch.

We've seen the current 12-inch MacBook discounted in recent months, but Best Buy's Tuesday-only $500 discount on the entry-level 12-incher is about the best sale price we've encountered. This ultraslim model lists for $1,300 but is selling for $800 in two color options (online only). 

This model features Intel's Core M3 chip, the mobile version of the Core i3, plus 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Apple released the latest version of the MacBook 12-inch over a year ago, so there's a good chance we'll see new, updated versions of it in the near future -- possibly as early as Apple's WWDC keynote on June 3. But $500 off the current model is still intriguing. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. PT).

Best Buy also has the Core i5 version of the 12-inch MacBook on sale for $1,099 ($500 off), but that model appears to be sold out.

