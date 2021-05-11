Best Buy flash sale: 5 cool deals on TVs, laptops, a Theragun and yes, even a bouncy house

A sale at Best Buy? Why, there hasn't been one of those in [counts fingers] at least two days! I kid, I kid, though the retailer does seem to have some sort of blowout sale nearly on a weekly basis. Flash sales, four-day sales, three-day sales, holiday sales... If there's something you're thinking of buying, wait 5 minutes. Chances are good it's about to get discounted. But there's no need to wait today, because . It's a small, hodge-podge selection of items, but here are a few products that are especially interesting deals.

This Hisense 75-inch 4K TV doesn't quite reach OLED image quality levels, but you'd probably be hard-pressed to tell the difference if you weren't comparing sets side-by-side. The screen supports both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, along with DTS Virtual: X for audio. It also has Bluetooth so you can listen with wireless headphones late at night, plus Google Assistant for voice commands. Usually priced at $800, this is a solid deal at $100 off.

Usually priced at $299, you can save $50 today only on this Celeron-powered Chromebook. It has 4GB RAM and a 32GB SSD -- not super-powerful to be sure, but more than enough for a Chromebook for school or home productivity. The display is a 14-inch touchscreen and it weighs a scant 3.4 pounds, making it great for taking on the go.

Asus Good gaming laptops don't come cheap, and this Asus ROG Strix G15 usually sells for $1,000. Right now it's $150 off, making it a solid deal. You get a speedy Intel Core i7 with 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. That's enough for good performance with most modern games, as long as you don't insist on dialing the visual quality all the way to the max. And the 15.6-inch full HD display runs at 144Hz, ensuring you won't get tearing or bleeding in fast-moving gaming graphics. A 500GB SSD rounds out a good set of specs for $850.

Theragun Save $50 right now on the Theragun Elite. The Elite offers most of the performance of the beefier Theragun Pro, including its QuietForce technology. The Elite also has a range of speeds up to 2,400 repetitions per minute and Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile app.

Banzai What I wouldn't have given for a bouncy house when I was a kid. Now you can keep one in the garage for special occasions for your own kids. Usually $270, this one is $70 off, putting a 7-by-7-foot inflatable castle within easy reach. The netting is woven in and includes three self-sticking dart balls and a target for more focused games inside the castle.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.