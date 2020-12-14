Best Buy flash sale: $440 Segway scooter, $169 Apple Watch, $20 true wireless earbuds, more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

"Best Buy sale" is practically redundant at this point; the store chain has been running flash sales and one-day-only sales and four-day-weekend sales for months now. And you know what? I'm fine with it, as long as the deals are good.

Some definitely are. Below I've rounded up a few highlights. Note although everything is in stock and available for immediate shipping, you might want to consider curbside pickup where available. Mail and package delivery are seeing significant delays right now.

Read more: Great gifts you can still get in time for Christmas

Amazon Here's a Black Friday rerun, and a good one at that. The Doorbell 3 is the latest version of the Ring, offering dual 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi -- meaning it should connect more consistently and stream video better. On the receiving end of that video: the Echo Show 5 (and any other devices you care to loop in). Great bundle, great price.

TCL This isn't quite as jaw-dropping as certain Black Friday TV deals, it's still a great price on a mid-size smart TV. Granted, the Android TV interface isn't our favorite -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it certainly handles all your streaming needs and features the familiar Google Assistant to boot. That's probably one reason the 50S434 earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 800 buyers.

JLab Audio True wireless earbuds don't come much cheaper than this. Fortunately, "cheap" isn't code for "poor" in this case; JLab makes some solid audio gear, and while this is definitely at the entry-level end of their product line, these 'buds should be fine for podcasts, background music and the like. Surprisingly, you also get a few advanced features, like a choice between three equalizer modes and a charging case that has a built-in USB cable.

This isn't the lowest price on record for Apple's still-great smartwatch, but it's $30 below what Apple charges and therefore worth a look. It's available with a black or white sport band and comes with six free months of Apple Fitness Plus (a $60 value). Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Segway The Segway ES2 is a speedy scooter that's ideal for quick trips to pick up groceries or take-out -- something you might be doing a lot of during these pandemic days. It offers a top speed of 15.5 mph and a range of 15 miles. Even so, it's reasonably lightweight; it weighs 27 pounds and folds up so you can carry it onto mass transit, fit it in a car trunk or store it in the corner of your coat closet.

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.