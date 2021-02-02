Best Buy flash sale: 3 things you should seriously consider

A sale at Best Buy? Why, there hasn't been one of those in [counts fingers] at least two days! I kid, I kid, though the retailer does seem to be making an almost weekly affair of it. Flash sales, four-day sales, holiday sales... If there's something you're thinking of buying, wait 5 minutes. Chances are good it's about to get discounted.

Maybe heavily discounted, like some of the items in the latest . It's a small, hodge-podge selection of items, but with three standouts.

Electronic Arts Cheap games come to those who wait. The newest entry in the venerated Madden lineup debuted just a few months ago with the usual $60 price tag. Now it's on sale for just $18. The link below will take you to the Xbox edition (compatible with Xbox One and Series X); you can get it for PS4 and PS5 for the same price. Read GameSpot's Madden NFL 21 review to learn more.

Best Buy Cooking for a big family? It's worth bypassing the often-discounted 6-quart cookers in favor of this 8-quart job, especially at this price (which ties the lowest on record). This top-rated Insignia model features 12 preset cooking functions, a 24-hour timer and digital controls. Wait, top-rated by whom? Over 4,700 Best Buy customers, who collectively awarded it 4.7 stars out of 5. Don't need a cooker quite so large? Insignia's 6-quart model is on sale for just $30. It earned an equally positive rating.

Westinghouse You're rapidly running out of time to get a new TV before the Super Bowl. This Westinghouse model offers 58-inches of 4K goodness powered by our favorite UI: Roku. CNET hasn't reviewed the TV, but it scored a 4.5-star average from over 1,200 buyers. One thing to note, however: For things like sports and videogames, some would argue that a 120Hz refresh rate is important. The Westinghouse runs at 60Hz. Can you still watch football and play Madden NFL 21? Absolutely. Would they benefit from the higher refresh rate? Probably.

Read more: Best TVs for the big game 2021

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.