Best Buy flash gaming sale: Big discounts on Xbox and PS4 games, Switch accessories and more

Get FIFA 21 for the lowest price yet ($25) for both Xbox and PlayStation.

Best Buy's latest 12-hour sale (which started at 10 a.m. PT today and ends -- you guessed it -- at 10 p.m.) is all about gaming. Actual games, plus various gaming accessories (like controllers and hard drives).

Here are a few top picks from this quickie sale:

RIG 400HX 3D Audio Gaming Headset for Xbox and Windows

$30 (save $15)
Rig

Modern online gaming requires a headset. Thankfully, you don't have to spend much to get a good one, like this model from Rig. It's compatible with Xbox One and Windows PCs, and it features Dolby Atmos-enhanced 3D sound.

$30 at Best Buy

FIFA 21 (PS4 and Xbox)

$25 (save $35)
Electronic Arts

Here's hoping you didn't buy this hugely popular soccer -- sorry football -- game upon its release. Because what started out at $60 is now down to its lowest price ever. The button below will take you to the PS4 version, which also includes a PS5 upgrade when available.

Want it for Xbox One (including a Series X upgrade)? It's available for the same price.

$25 at Best Buy

PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: $10

Save $10
PowerA

The stock Nintendo Switch controllers are... fine. But if you're serious about gaming and don't mind going the wired route, this full-size controller is a must-have. It normally sells for $20 and has mostly positive ratings at Best Buy and elsewhere. 

Worth noting: You could buy two of these for less than half the price of a single Nintendo wireless controller. Just saying.

$10 at Best Buy

