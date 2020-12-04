Best Buy flash gaming sale: Big discounts on Xbox and PS4 games, Switch accessories and more

(which started at 10 a.m. PT today and ends -- you guessed it -- at 10 p.m.) is all about gaming. Actual games, plus various gaming accessories (like controllers and hard drives).

Here are a few top picks from this quickie sale:

Rig Modern online gaming requires a headset. Thankfully, you don't have to spend much to get a good one, like this model from Rig. It's compatible with Xbox One and Windows PCs, and it features Dolby Atmos-enhanced 3D sound.

Electronic Arts Here's hoping you didn't buy this hugely popular soccer -- sorry football -- game upon its release. Because what started out at $60 is now down to its lowest price ever. The button below will take you to the PS4 version, which also includes a PS5 upgrade when available. Want it for Xbox One (including a Series X upgrade)? It's available for the same price.

PowerA The stock Nintendo Switch controllers are... fine. But if you're serious about gaming and don't mind going the wired route, this full-size controller is a must-have. It normally sells for $20 and has mostly positive ratings at Best Buy and elsewhere. Worth noting: You could buy two of these for less than half the price of a single Nintendo wireless controller. Just saying.

