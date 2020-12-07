Best Buy expands contactless curbside pickup hours for holiday shoppers

Angela Lang/CNET

Best Buy is making it easier for shoppers to cross items off their list this holiday season. The consumer electronics retailer announced how it plans on getting orders to customers quicker and easier as more customers are shopping online this holiday season due to theCOVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to contactless curbside pickup within an hour, Best Buy on Monday said it's expanding its pickup hours to before and after regular store hours for more convenience and flexibility. Shoppers can also take advantage of delivery -- including same-day and next-day delivery -- as late as 3 p.m. local time, to receive the order by 9 p.m. The company said it has partnered with the Instacart app as well.

In addition, Best Buy employees are making deliveries until 10:30 p.m. local time.

The company said that about 340 Best Buy stores are now ship-from-store hubs, which are equipped to handle a higher volume of orders. In addition, Best Buy has broadened its alternate pickup locations to 16,000 sites with new and expanded partnerships with CVS Pharmacy, Michaels, Advanced Auto Parts and UPS stores.

See also: Best holiday gifts under $50 to buy for 2020