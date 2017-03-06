Save $175 on an entry-level Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy

Best Buy frequently offers discounts on Apple products, but its "Deal of the Day" for March 6 caught my attention because it's the first time I've seen the latest MacBook Pros on sale.

The caveat here is that the $175 discount is for Apple's entry-level $,500 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is missing the step-up models' Touch Bar. It also has a slower processor (2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5) and integrated Intel Graphics chip (Intel Iris Graphics 540).

That $1,325 price tag is still pretty expensive -- Best Buy's open box deals are better -- but if you're in the market for a MacBook Pro, it's worth a look. The deal is for today only but I suspect we'll see this model on sale again in the coming months.

It's also worth mentioning that Apple will price match up to 10 percent in its own stores, so you should be able to get that same notebook for $150 off in an Apple Store if you show the Apple sales people the Best Buy ad.