Best Buy Dads and Grads weekend sale: Save on Apple Watches, Bose Headphones, GoPros and more

With little more than a week before Prime Day starts at Amazon (June 21 and 22) and rival sales kick up at Target and Walmart, Best Buy has yet to announce its plans, but the clock is ticking. In the meantime, it's the height of graduation season (and the week before Father's Day), so the retailer's focus this weekend is a new "dads and grads" sale. We're highlighting some of our favorite deals below, and we'll continue to highlight additional offers as they appear.
Get the most advanced Apple smartwatch available right now for $70 off. Featuring all of the health and sleep tracking alongside the fall detection function of the Apple Watch SE, the Series 6 also sports an always-on display, a brighter screen and the Food and Drug Administration-approved ECG app. You'll also get six months of Apple Fitness Plus. Currently the space gray, red and silver models are part of this sale. The 40mm model is also discounted to $330 for a limited time.
This Father's Day, get Dad something to take on his next adventure -- like this GoPro Hero 8 Black action camera, now $50 off. The Hero 8 Black retains the smaller and more convenient size of its predecessors while building on the features that make GoPro the go-to camera for capturing life's epic moments. The amazing image stabilization, abundance of shooting options and ability to go 4K make this is one of the best versatile cameras.
Whether it's to drown out college dorm noises or making the library their personal study hall, any grad can appreciate a quality pair of noise-canceling headphones to take with them this fall. These Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones were my go-to commuting headphones. They used to offer one of the best balance between portability, comfort and features, but now at $250 they can check off the affordability box, too. The best part about these headphones is how compact and durable they are for travel compared to even the Bose 700. Speaking of, that model is also $50 off as well.
Now you can get your hands on one of the best loot shooters of recent time. With over 30 hours of high-octane gameplay and even more when you go online. Not to mention that every PS4 owner of Borderlands 3 will also receive a free PS5 version if they are lucky enough to get their hands on the elusive next-gen console. That is a lot of entertainment for $10.
This 82-inch 7 Series Samsung is a smart LED 4K HDR TV that supports Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Tizen-powered smart TV feature lets you instantly connect to a variety of free channels from Samsung and your favorite streaming apps. Samsung's Auto Game Mode lets you enjoy your favorite games with minimal input lag and image jitter. It is currently $500 off.