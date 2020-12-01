Best Buy Cyber Monday deals still available: Dyson vacuum, Sony and Beats headphones and more

Deal Savings Price

























































Show more (26 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday has been and gone but some of Best Buy's deals are still lingering while stocks last. Popular brands available at the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale include Fitbit, Jabra, HP, Samsung, Vizio, Sony, Beats, Dyson, iRobot and more. We've seen some awesome sales over the shopping season, and there's still good money off Dyson vacuums and Bluetooth headphones.

For many of these deals, you'll need to be a member of the My Best Buy rewards program, but it's free to join at the basic level. Just make sure you're logged in when you make your purchase.

We've curated some of our favorite Cyber Monday sale deals below. Prices listed were accurate at time of publication, but watch for fluctuations in pricing and inventory.

Deals available now

Linksys This Linksys AC1200 dual-band router is regularly priced at $90. It has speeds up to 867Mbps, has four Ethernet ports for connecting to your wired devices and has one USB 3.0 connection for adding external storage devices to your network.

Dyson The Dyson V10 Animal is a cordless stick vacuum that's designed for homes with pets -- one of the accessories is a mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces. Dyson says it has 55% more suction power than the Dyson V7 and switches easily from a full-size stick to a handheld mini-vac.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's newest noise-canceling headphone -- and arguably the top noise-canceling headphone out there -- recently went on sale for $300 as part of Amazon's Prime Day. It's now available for $298.

David Carnoy/CNET Jabra's Elite Active 75t is the more rugged version of the Elite 75t, which is also on sale (at $140 or $40 off). Both models are among the best true wireless earbuds out there and now can be upgraded with active noise canceling via a software upgrade (new models that shipped to stores recently may already be equipped with the upgrade). The Elite Active 75t looks nearly identical to the Elite 75t, but upon closer inspection, you'll notice the finish on the case and earbuds is different. Instead of the hard, smooth finish of the Elite Active 75t, the Active 75t has a soft-to-the-touch finish with a touch of grip to it. Or, as Jabra puts it, it's "built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance and features an increased IP water-resistance rating from IP56 (of the Elite Active 75t) to IP57, making them waterproof." Read our review of the Jabra Elite Active 75t.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews' favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. And this isn't a case of a retailer using a deep discount to move out an older product. This 13.3-inch two-in-one is discounted by a hefty $250 and features Intel's latest silicon with a 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU. Getting a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB of storage is also a boon as this price. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

Best Buy The Death Stranding experience isn't for everyone, but it's certainly an experience, and now you can pick it up for a mere $20. Read our Death Stranding review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Beats Powerbeats Pro regularly hits $200 and sometimes gets bigger discounts, but $160 is near the lowest price we've seen. Not all colors are available at this price, which can also be found elsewhere. Read our Powerbeats Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Beats Solo Pro are a very good set of on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The only issue is they're overpriced at $300. At $180, they're downright enticing. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET Upon spotting this deal, I immediately took a walk around my house looking for a spot for this beauty. I spent a number of years on the Golden Tee golf tour -- back in the days when people could go out to bars. There are certain arcade games that can't be replicated on a console and Golden Tee is one of them. But this machine includes the all-important trackball controller, which is why I'm determined to find a place for it under my roof. Given the number of quarters I used to feed into the real deal, this thing will likely pay for itself within a few weeks.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's beginning to look a lot like... Prime Day? That's because Amazon ushered out this all-time-low price earlier this month and then Best Buy matched it -- which the store is now doing again. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Expired or out of stock

Sony Want to upgrade to an OLED screen? This 65-inch A8H Series TV is $1,000 off for Cyber Monday. The 4K display is powered by Sony's X1 Ultimate processor allowing for per-pixel changes in black level. The set includes a built-in subwoofer so you don't need to connect it to a separate sound system and it has extras like Alexa and Google Assistant control. We're seeing limited stock on this, so it likely won't last much longer.

Fitbit The Inspire 2 is a slim and stylish fitness tracker that has an OLED monochrome display and delivers up to about 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It includes GPS and automatic workout detection, is water-resistant to about 150 feet and displays notifications from your phone (though you can't reply).

Dyson In typical Dyson fashion, the Cyclone V10 is awesome but pricey. Knock $150 off its price, however, and this powerful, cordless stick vacuum becomes a more attractive proposition. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 first take.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price ever for Roku's highly rated Streaming Stick Plus 4K. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote. We call it "the best streaming stick for the money" and at $30, it's a true bargain. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K review.

César Salza/CNET If you're looking for a souped-up activity tracker at a nice price, the Fitbit Charge is on sale for $100, or $50 off. That's the lowest price we've seen for it. We awarded it an Editors' Choice. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent. This model was discounted to $200 in a previous early Black Friday sale, so it may get there again -- but even at $230 it's worth a look.

Sarah Tew/CNET UE's Megaboom 3 has been discounted to as low as $120, but we haven't seen it for less than that, so this is a solid deal on a very solid portable Bluetooth speaker. (Granted, it was released in 2018, but still sounds great.)

This entry-level Samsung soundbar is half off. It supplies 2.1-channel sound by way of a soundbar with four 40-watt stereo speakers and a 130-watt subwoofer for a total output of 290 watts. That's a good amount of power for the price.

David Katzmaier/CNET In recent years, the 6- and 8-Series TCL Roku TVs have taken our "best screen quality value" crowns. But they can be hard to find this time of year, and the TCL 6 runs upwards of $1,400 at 75 inches. For less than half of that price, this Vizio 70-incher is a good deal. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

David Katzmaier/CNET This deal is also available at Amazon and elsewhere, but it's good enough to include here, too. The LG CX OLED TV is our favorite high-end TV of 2020 and this price is a new low, $200 less than the previous low -- making it $100 less than the smaller 48-inch size. And if you're in the mood for something bigger, the 65-inch size is $600 off; get it for $1,900. Read our LG OLED CX series review.

iRobot The Roomba 960 can map your entire home and clean specific rooms on command. It offers lots of suction -- five times more than Roomba base models -- and features brushes less likely to get tangled in pet hair. You can command it via the mobile app or schedule cleaning sessions automatically.

Best Buy TCL and Hisense aren't the only brands deeply discounted in this sale. Once again we don't expect this huge Samsung to match the image quality of our favorite TVs in this size class, but if you prioritize the combo of big screen and prestige brand over other stuff, it's mighty tempting. We expect to see other 70-inch sets on sale around $500, but this is still an amazingly low price for right now.

TCL With this 55-inch 4K TV, TCL packs a lot into a very modestly priced package. Freshly updated for 2020, it includes a 4K LCD panel with HDR, the same best-in-class Roku TV, and increases the number of HDMI ports from three to four, including one HDMI ARC input.

Check to see if you can fit an 85-inch TV through your door -- this 4K set employs quantum dots for over a billion colors, with HDR support for enhanced dynamic range and a 240Hz refresh rate. The Tizen-based smart TV interface supports a wealth of channels including HBO Max, something Roku doesn't yet feature. It also offers voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Lenovo's premium two-in-one, the Yoga C940 boasts a sturdy and sleek all-metal design and a touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It includes an active pen and can instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This configuration features a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. A similarly configured Yoga C40 on Lenovo's site works out to $1,650, so this deal is even better than it looks. And it already looked good. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Bowflex This deeply discounted Bowflex treadmill features a 7.5-inch full-color LCD console that displays information like distance, resistance and even calories you've burned in real time, while the hand grip monitors your heart rate and it includes Bluetooth connectivity as well. It's powered by a 3.75-continuous-horsepower motor that drives a 20x60-inch tread belt. You can incline up to 15 degrees.

Lenovo This basic laptop is a good pick for students looking for an affordable machine for remote learning. Currently offered at a $150 discount, it costs less than most Chromebooks. It runs Windows 10 and features a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, which offers a finer image than the 1,366x768-pixel resolution you get with most entry-level laptops.

HP's excellent Spectre two-in-one convertible comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU with a generous 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The most impressive part of this system, though, is the 4K touchscreen, which sets this convertible a step above most other two-in-ones that clock in around $1,000.

Best Buy It's no secret that we prefer Roku to Fire TV, but this Fire-based set delivers 50 inches of 4K UHD goodness for a 32-inch TV price. It also has Alexa built in along with HDR for added dynamic range.

KitchenAid This KitchenAid stand mixer is 60% off, making this a great choice for all those holiday cakes and cookies. It comes with a five-quart stainless steel bowl, has 10 speeds and is compatible with about a dozen attachments and accessories for making pasta, burgers, ice cream and more.

Best Buy This is the lowest price we've seen for the UHD version of this excellent WWI flick. Best Buy also has several other UHD Blu-rays on sale for $8, including Joker and John Wick 3. Read our 1917 review.

Looking for Cyber Monday shopping tips? Listen to the Cheapskate Show podcast below, and sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.

That's our list. If you've found any other standout deals from Best Buy's sale, share them in the comments!