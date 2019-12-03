Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: These deals are still available

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy doesn't seem to have noticed that it's Tuesday. The retailer's Cyber Monday sale is still in effect, with a number of products selling at Black Friday-caliber low prices. You can still pick up this year's Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $599 -- a $360 discount -- with the Type Cover included. And both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale for $150 off, matching their respective all-time low prices.

There's actually quite a lot more. The great UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker is still on sale for $70 and you can still take advantage of Best Buy's $90 discount on the HP Envy 5014 wireless printer, now available for $30.

A number of products have also slipped -- but just a little -- from their Cyber Monday sale prices, remaining a solid deal. We've got all of the highlights below. And don't forget: To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier).

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals still available

Sarah Tew/CNET This entry-level configuration of the newest Surface Pro has really, really weak components -- Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD -- but you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $599, its lowest price to date. Read our Surface Pro 7 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has discounted all versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro model by $150. You can get the entry-level 64GB model for $650. You just need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Jason Cipriani/CNET The biggest iPad is still on sale at Best Buy at the lowest price ever -- $850, when you're logged in to your MyBestBuy account (and it's free to sign up). Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Best Buy/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET Best Buy is still offering low prices on the HP-Envy 5014 printer.

Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy has the Echo Show 5 with Alexa for only $50 this weekend, matching Amazon. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gram 17 weighs less than most other smaller laptops. It also has an amazing battery life. In fact, its 12 hours of run time made it one of the the top 10 laptops with the longest battery lives we've ever tested. Normally, it's too pricey for us to recommend without qualification. Best Buy's discount makes the case much more straightforward. Read our LG Gram 17 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We think these are the best Beats headphones. And this price is just $10 more than the Black Friday low. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET It was possible to grab these headphones for about $90 on Black Friday. Best Buy's post-Cyber Monday discount is almost as good. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Best Buy This Best Buy package includes the Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera and two lenses (18-55mm and 55-250mm), as well as a bag and a 32GB memory card. This was out of stock earlier, but it's back.

David Carnoy/CNET It's not the all-time lowest price, but this is still a decent deal, post-Cyber Monday. Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has Bose's SoundLink Revolve on sale for $120, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This model is smaller than the SoundLink Revolve Plus, but it's a good compact Bluetooth speaker. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We like TCL's 6 series for its value. The image quality is good enough and it totally delivers on streaming capabilities and simplicity. This is a good price on the massive 75-inch model. Read our TCL 6 series review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum does its job without a filter -- and maintains suction over the long haul because of it. It's great with fine particles and bested the competition at deep cleaning. Our only beef is that it's too pricey -- and Best Buy has taken care of that. The price was previously as low as $300, but even at $450 you're making a significant saving. Read our Dyson Cinetic review.

