Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 surprise flash sale starts now

For Cyber Monday, Best Buy just unleashed a smattering of new deals to usher out this year's Thanksgiving weekend shopping bonanza, but if you want to catch the flash sale you'll have to act quickly -- it ends at 3 a.m. ET. In addition to Best Buy's current roster of big Cyber Monday discounts available already, Best Buy has slashed even more prices on all kinds of popular gear, including the Nest Learning Thermostat, Fitbit Versa, earbuds and more.

Once again, Best Buy has been among the top retailers (alongside Walmart, Amazon, Target and others) offering steep discounts on great tech products all weekend long, but these particular deals weren't available until just now. If you still have anything left in your Black Friday/Cyber Monday budget, here are a few more bargains to help you drain your bank account just a little bit more.

Google Nest's flagship thermostat has already seen deep discounts at other retailers, including Best Buy, but this is the cheapest we've seen it so far, and to top it off, this deal includes a remote temperature sensor. Read our Nest Learning Thermostat review..

Fitbit's lower cost alternative to the Apple Watch sees another $10 knocked off its already discounted Cyber Monday price. See our review of the Fitbit Versa..

This is the first time we've seen this popular gaming laptop from Asus discounted this weekend. With Best Buy cutting the price almost in half, it may have been worth the wait. See specs for the Asus FX705DT..

If you're in the market for a drone, this one's price just dropped $350. Check out our Mavic Pro Quadcopter review..