Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 surprise flash sale starts now

Best Buy just announced a slate of new deals we weren't expecting, but you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of them.

For Cyber Monday, Best Buy just unleashed a smattering of new deals to usher out this year's Thanksgiving weekend shopping bonanza, but if you want to catch the flash sale you'll have to act quickly -- it ends at 3 a.m. ET. In addition to Best Buy's current roster of big Cyber Monday discounts available already, Best Buy has slashed even more prices on all kinds of popular gear, including the Nest Learning Thermostat, Fitbit Versa, earbuds and more.

Once again, Best Buy has been among the top retailers (alongside Walmart, Amazon, Target and others) offering steep discounts on great tech products all weekend long, but these particular deals weren't available until just now. If you still have anything left in your Black Friday/Cyber Monday budget, here are a few more bargains to help you drain your bank account just a little bit more.

Nest Learning Thermostat plus Temperature Sensor: $170

Save $80

Google Nest's flagship thermostat has already seen deep discounts at other retailers, including Best Buy, but this is the cheapest we've seen it so far, and to top it off, this deal includes a remote temperature sensor. Read our Nest Learning Thermostat review..

$170 at Best Buy

Fitbit Versa Special Edition (Charcoal): $110

Save $90

Fitbit's lower cost alternative to the Apple Watch sees another $10 knocked off its already discounted Cyber Monday price. See our review of the Fitbit Versa..

$110 at Best Buy

Asus FX705 gaming laptop: $650

Save $600

This is the first time we've seen this popular gaming laptop from Asus discounted this weekend. With Best Buy cutting the price almost in half, it may have been worth the wait. See specs for the Asus FX705DT..

$650 at Best Buy

DJI - Mavic Pro Platinum Quadcopter Fly More Combo - Platinum: $950

Save $350

If you're in the market for a drone, this one's price just dropped $350. Check out our Mavic Pro Quadcopter review..

$950 at Best Buy

Jabra - Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Titanium Black: $90

Save $80

Available in copper navy, copper black and gold beige.  Read our review of the Jabra Elite Active 65t here..

$90 at Best Buy