Best Buy Cyber Monday: 2-hour flash sale on Apple and Beats starts at 1 p.m. ET

Cyber Monday is in full swing and Best Buy already has plenty of discounts. But for 2 hours -- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET today -- it's running a quickie flash sale on Apple and Beats products. We can't say all the deals are really deals, but a few are. For instance, the standard AirPods ($100) will be $10 better than the current best price at Amazon, and within a dollar of their all-time low. The Beats Solo Pro are at their lowest price of $155 in certain color options. Certain iPad Air tablets are also on sale, but we're waiting to confirm whether that includes the latest iPad Air or not. We'll update this post as soon as we get clarification on certain sale items.
Here's a full list of flash-sale discounts. As a reminder, these deals start run two hours only, or while supplies last:
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET
- noon to 2 p.m. CT
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT
- 10 a.m. to noon PT
Best Buy Cyber Monday Flash Sale Deals
- $99.99 for Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- Save $100 on Apple iPhone SE with activation
- Save $100 on select Apple iPad Air (it's unclear whether the latest iPad Air is included)
- Save $70 on select models of Apple Watch Series 6
- Save $500 on 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i5 with 8GB Memory
- Save $600 on 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i7 with 16GB Memory
- $249.99 for select Apple HomePod devices (save $50)
- $129.99 for select Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 (save $70)
- $39.99 for select Beats urBeats3 earphones (save $20)
- Save $145 for select Beats by Dr. Dre wireless noise cancelling on-ear headphones ($154.99)
As I said, this is about as low as you get for the AirPods with the standard charging case (no wireless charging). Their price has hit $99, so it's a dollar difference. Their current sale price is $120.
The Solo Pro, Beats' very good on-ear noise-canceling headphone has been on sale for $170 for the past couple of weeks, with the light blue version dipping as low as $155. Now Best Buy has added additional colors for that $155 low price.
