Best Buy Cyber Monday: 2-hour flash sale on Apple and Beats starts at 1 p.m. ET

Cyber Monday is in full swing and Best Buy already has plenty of discounts. But for 2 hours -- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET today -- it's running a quickie flash sale on Apple and Beats products. We can't say all the deals are really deals, but a few are. For instance, the standard AirPods ($100) will be $10 better than the current best price at Amazon, and within a dollar of their all-time low. The Beats Solo Pro are at their lowest price of $155 in certain color options. Certain iPad Air tablets are also on sale, but we're waiting to confirm whether that includes the latest iPad Air or not. We'll update this post as soon as we get clarification on certain sale items.

Here's a full list of flash-sale discounts. As a reminder, these deals start run two hours only, or while supplies last:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET

noon to 2 p.m. CT

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT

10 a.m. to noon PT

Best Buy Cyber Monday Flash Sale Deals







(it's unclear whether the latest iPad Air is included)







(save $50)

(save $70)

(save $20)

($154.99)

Sarah Tew/CNET As I said, this is about as low as you get for the AirPods with the standard charging case (no wireless charging). Their price has hit $99, so it's a dollar difference. Their current sale price is $120.