Cyber Monday is in full swing and Best Buy already has plenty of discounts. But for two hours -- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET today -- it's running a quickie flash sale on Apple and Beats products. We can't say all the deals are really deals, but a few are. For instance, the standard AirPods ($100) are now $10 better than the current best price at Amazon, and within a dollar of their all-time low. The Beats Solo Pro are at their lowest price of $155 in certain color options.
Note that you need to be a member of the My Best Buy rewards program for some of these (it's free to join).
Read more: Top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Find a full list of flash-sale discounts below. As a reminder, these deals run two hours only, or while supplies last:
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET
- Noon to 2 p.m. CT
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT
- 10 a.m. to noon PT
Best Buy Cyber Monday Flash Sale Deals
- $100 for Apple AirPods with charging case
- Save $100 on Apple iPhone SE with activation
- Save $70 on select Apple Watch Series 6 models
- Save $500 on 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM)
- Save $600 on 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM)
- $250 for Apple HomePod (save $50)
- $40 for select Beats urBeats3 earphones (save $20)
- $130 for select Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 headphones (save $70)
- $155 for select Beats by Dr. Dre wireless noise-canceling on-ear headphones (save $145)
- Save $100 on select Apple iPad Air models (Note: This is the previous model)
As I said, this is about as low as you get for the AirPods with the standard charging case (no wireless charging). Their price has hit $99, so it's a dollar difference. Their current sale price is $120.
The Solo Pro, Beats' very good on-ear noise-canceling headphones, have been on sale for $170 for the past couple of weeks, with the light blue version dipping as low as $155. Now Best Buy has added more colors for that $155 low price.
Discuss: Best Buy Cyber Monday: 2-hour flash sale on Apple and Beats is live until 3 p.m. ET
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.