Best Buy Canada reportedly posts Pixel 4 product page, briefly

Sure, we'll find out everything we need to know about Google's updated flagship phones, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, in just a couple days at the company's big Tuesday event. But it's apparently never too late for a product leak (and there have been many for Pixel 4). Best Buy Canada on Saturday briefly posted a preorder page for the phones that appears to reconfirm lots of expected details, according to reports.

9to5Google got screenshots of the page before it was taken down that shows the device in both sizes, 5.7 and 6.3 inches, sporting the new Face Unlock feature and dual rear cameras in the iPhone 11-like square configuration.

Marketing materials included on the preorder page tout Pixel's camera software as helping you take "studio-like photos anywhere." They also suggests unlimited storage with the line "never delete photos again." There are also plugs for Pixel 4's Quick Gestures, "letting you get things done without having to touch your phone," and Google Assistant, which "makes getting things done super easy."

Best Buy Canada and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday for this story.

The new phones are Google's big opportunity to step up to the smartphone plate after Apple's launch of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max phones, which come with their new ultrawide-angle camera and longer battery life. In August, Samsung released its new Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus phones and finally launched the troubled Galaxy Fold in September.

Now it's Google's turn. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL must not only stand out from their Apple and Android rivals, but also serve as bearers of Google's ultimate take on Android 10 (formerly known as Android Q), the latest version of the most popular OS in the world.

Join us Tuesday for full coverage of the Made by Google event, including the Pixel 4 announcements. CNET's live show will begin 30 minutes before Google's event at 6:30 a.m. PT.