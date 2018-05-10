Best Buy blows out TCL's excellent 2017 Roku TV for $500

Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the best TV values of 2017 gets even better this weekend.

The 55-inch TCL 55P605, currently $599, will get a $100 price cut to $499 this Saturday. The TV will be available at that price in Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy.com.

That's a great deal in my opinion. At its original price I said "no other TV offers this level of picture quality for this cheap a price," and lauded its superb black levels, punchy HDR and the ease of use provided by its Roku operating system.

Evidently Best Buy is clearing out inventory on this 2017 model because the 2018 version, the superb 6 series, just came out. I liked the 6 series even better, but for most viewers it's not $100 better.

In my side-by-side comparison tests the 2017 version fell short of its successor in light output, screen uniformity and a couple of other areas -- but it's still a great performer for the money at $500. It's also just as capable as the newer model in terms of features, although it only comes in the 55-inch size.

Update: TCL's representative told CNET that the online sale will begin promptly at 12:01 AM Central time, at which time the BestBuy.com product page will be updated with the sale price.