Best Buy Black Friday sales revealed: Daily doorbusters, free shipping and more

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Add Best Buy to the list of retailers rolling out its big plans for Black Friday 2019. The Minneapolis-based retailer has revealed its sale plan, and the major highlights are as follows.

Early deals are available now through Sunday, Nov. 10

Straight from the company's press release, here are the current deals it's highlighting:

Save $350 on 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $749.99)

Save $70 on 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $479.99)

Save up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (with qualified activation and Trade-In)

Save up to $300 on select models of MacBook Pro

Save up to $300 on Apple Watch Series 4

Save $200 on latest models of iMac or MacBook Air

Save $360 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (sale price: $599)

Save $100 on Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (sale price: $89)

Save $250 on Dell 15.6-inch Laptop (sale price: $349.99)

Save $200 on Dyson Cyclone V10 models (Only available at Best Buy)

Save $270 on KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer (sale price: $229.99)

Save $70 on Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Google Assistant (sale price: $279.99)

A "Daily Doorbuster" product will be featured between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20

The first one up, on Monday, Nov. 11, will be an LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $400.

More sales will kick off on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy stores are opening at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, with the company highlighting the deals listed below (again, straight from its press release). These will presumably be available online as well.

Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)

Save $280 on 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot (sale price: $199.99)

Save up to $250 on iPad Pro

Save up to $100 on iPad 10.2"

Save $400-$500 on the Note 10 Series (with qualified activation)

20% off haircare for My Best Buy members

Save $80 on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (sale price: $149.99)

Save $1,000 on Hydrow Connected Rower (sale price: $1199)

Free next-day delivery on some items, free shipping on everything else

Feeling the heat from Amazon Prime, Best Buy is now adding free next-day delivery on "thousands of items" purchased on its website. And it's also offering free standard shipping on everything else through Christmas Day, with no membership or minimum purchase required.

Same-day deliver is also available for some online orders in dozens of US cities, too.

The full list of Black Friday sales are online, too

Check it out here.

We're currently parsing the full sale list and will be updating this story later with our favorite deals. Stay tuned.