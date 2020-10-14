An $80 multipurpose air fryer oven that does it all -- and more Best Buy deals

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day

While Prime Day kitchen deals are in full effect, including eye-poppingly cheap Vitamix blenders and Instant Pots galore, Best Buy has crept in with an early "Black Friday" sale and there are some equally major deals. No, it's not Friday and no, it's not even November, but that doesn't mean you can't score a quality or for healthy munching for a measly 30 bucks each. Best Buy even has the cult-favorite baking tool and general kitchen workhorse , down 50% to $250 and an (my personal favorite) for just $90 -- down from $140. Check out our top picks on kitchen gear from Best Buy's Black Friday in October sale happening now.

Bella This air fryer with more than four quarts of cooking capacity will nail crispy potatoes, chicken wings, veggie sticks and frozen apps for easy, breezy snacking without all the oil. It's also less than a night of takeout right now during the sale.

Insignia This is as inexpensive as you'll find any multicooker, with all of the functionality of an Instant Pot but for about half the price. The Insignia scores high marks in verified-purchase reviews on Best Buy and has six quarts of cooking capacity -- more than enough to handle easy weeknight dinners for the family.

CHEFMAN We say "air fryer" but this is also a pizza oven, convection oven, rotisserie, dehydrator and more. It's plenty big to fit a 10-inch pizza, whole chicken or two pounds of fries and is likely to make your big oven very jealous.

Oster For my money (and space), it's a multi-purpose air fryer oven like this Oster that really does it. It's priced a little higher than the others but this guy replaces your air fryer, toaster and convection oven. If you're anything like me, you'll use it almost every day. It features super convection for fast, healthy air frying but traditional baking, roasting, broiling and toasting too.