Best Buy Black Friday 2020 ad: See everything going on sale starting Nov. 22

Looking for Best Buy's Black Friday ad circular? We have a scan of the whole ad, plus the best ads to keep an eye on.

You wouldn't head into the woods without a map and compass, and you shouldn't jump into Black Friday sales without some sort of guide, either. The good news is that retailers often produce their own sale guides -- aka advertising circulars. These ads don't round up every single item that's on sale, but they definitely give you a good place to start. Best Buy's 12-page Black Friday ad includes dozens of deals and is required reading if you're looking to save money this holiday season. We've got a scan of the entire ad below for your browsing pleasure. 

Best Buy has divided its sale into three parts: 

  • Deals that start on Sunday, Nov. 22:  You can find these on pages 4 through 12 of the ad circular. 
  • Deal on Nov. 26: (That's Thanksgiving). You'll find those on page 1. 
  • A weekend sale that kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28: For those, turn your attention to pages 2 and 3. 

Best Buy Black Friday 2020

Don't have time to peruse the entire ad? We've rounded up the most interesting deals for you here.

Sony 65-inch A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: $1,800

You save $500
Sony

Sony's 65-inch A8H Series combines a bright, sharp OLED display with an Android TV OS. It also features Dolby Atmos for surround sound, HDR for deep dynamic range and voice control with Alexa. 

This deal begins on Nov. 22. 

$1,800 at Best Buy

Sonos Move: $300

You save $100

Sonos finally released a portable speaker last year. The Move works within a Sonos whole-home speaker network, but also connects to Bluetooth devices and has a 10-hour battery life. 

The Sonos Move is $100 off starting on Nov. 22. 

See at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $160

You save $70
Chris Monroe/CNET

The latest generation of the Ring Video Doorbell has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi for faster response and higher quality video. You can hardwire it into your home's existing doorbell wiring or use the included rechargeable battery. 

This deal begins on Nov. 22. 

See at Best Buy

HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook: $379

You save $250
HP

This HP two-in-one touchscreen Chromebook is powered by an Intel Core i3 and has 64GB of SSD storage, with a 14-inch touchscreen for use in laptop or tablet mode.

This deal starts on Nov. 22. 

See at Best Buy

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.