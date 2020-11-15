CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Buy Black Friday 2020 ad: Huge sales on TVs, Speakers, Chromebooks, and more all month long

Looking for Best Buy's Black Friday ad circular? We have a scan of the whole ad, plus the best ads to keep an eye on.

In 2020, newspaper circulars seem to be a thing of the past until Black Friday rolls around. You don't have to buy the paper anymore either -- the good news is that retailers often produce their own sale guides -- aka advertising circulars. While these ads don't include every single item that's on sale, they definitely give drop a few awesome items to give you a taste of the sales in store. Best Buy's 12-page Black Friday ad includes dozens of deals and is required reading if you're looking to save money on your holiday shopping. No need to search for it either, we've got a scan of the entire ad below for your browsing pleasure. 

Best Buy has divided its sale into three parts: 

  • Deals that start on Sunday, Nov. 22:  You can find these on pages 4 through 12 of the ad circular. 
  • Deal on Nov. 26: (That's Thanksgiving). You'll find those on page 1. 
  • A weekend sale that kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28: For those, turn your attention to pages 2 and 3. 

Best Buy Black Friday 2020

Don't have time to peruse the entire ad? We've rounded up the most interesting deals for you here.

Sony 65-inch A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: $1,800

You save $500
Sony

Sony's 65-inch A8H Series combines a bright, sharp OLED display with an Android TV OS. It also features Dolby Atmos for surround sound, HDR for deep dynamic range and voice control with Alexa. 

This deal begins on Nov. 22. 

$1,800 at Best Buy

Sonos Move: $300

You save $100

Sonos finally released a portable speaker last year. The Move works within a Sonos whole-home speaker network, but also connects to Bluetooth devices and has a 10-hour battery life. 

The Sonos Move is $100 off starting on Nov. 22. 

See at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $160

You save $70
Chris Monroe/CNET

The latest generation of the Ring Video Doorbell has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi for faster response and higher quality video. You can hardwire it into your home's existing doorbell wiring or use the included rechargeable battery. 

This deal begins on Nov. 22. 

See at Best Buy

HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook: $379

You save $250
HP

This HP two-in-one touchscreen Chromebook is powered by an Intel Core i3 and has 64GB of SSD storage, with a 14-inch touchscreen for use in laptop or tablet mode.

This deal starts on Nov. 22. 

See at Best Buy

Roku Streaming Stick+: $30

You save $20
Best Buy

Stream movies, music, and other content using a wide range of apps in 4k with this Roku Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy. It makes almost any television a smart television at a very reasonable price.

This deal begins Nov. 28.

$30 at Best Buy

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A21: $200

You save $50
Best Buy

This Samsung is unlocked making it capable to work with all phone carriers. Capture pro-grade photos with a versatile quad lens camera and take as many as you want because the battery is super long lasting.

This deal begins on Nov. 28.

$200 at Best Buy

Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats: $160

You save $90

Best Buy

These wireless earbuds are built to revolutionize your workouts and just days in general. Zero wires to hold you back and sound that packs a punch.

This deal begins Nov. 28.

Lenovo 11" Chromebook: $179

You save $100

Best Buy

This Lenovo is designed to give you high powered performance to complete all of your daily tasks. If you need a new laptop but you don't want to break your budget this is the laptop for you. At 11" it's perfect to travel with too.

This deal begins Nov. 28.

