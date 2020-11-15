Best Buy Black Friday 2020 ad: Deep discounts on big-screen TVs, laptops, Samsung phones and more start Nov. 22

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

In 2020, newspaper circulars seem to be a thing of the past until Black Friday rolls around. You don't have to buy the paper anymore either -- the good news is that retailers often produce their own sale guides -- aka advertising circulars. While these ads don't include every single item that's on sale, they definitely give drop a few awesome items to give you a taste of the sales in store. Best Buy's 12-page Black Friday ad includes dozens of deals and is required reading if you're looking to save money on your holiday shopping. No need to search for it either, we've got a scan of the entire ad below for your browsing pleasure.

Best Buy has divided its sale into three parts:

Deals that start on Sunday, Nov. 22: You can find these on pages 4 through 12 of the ad circular.

You can find these on pages 4 through 12 of the ad circular. Deal on Nov. 26: (That's Thanksgiving). You'll find those on page 1.

(That's Thanksgiving). You'll find those on page 1. A weekend sale that kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28: For those, turn your attention to pages 2 and 3.

Best Buy Black Friday 2020

Don't have time to peruse the entire ad? We've rounded up the most interesting deals for you here.

Best Buy These wireless earbuds are built to revolutionize your workouts and just days in general. Zero wires to hold you back and sound that packs a punch. This deal is already available at Best Buy, Amazon and elsewhere.

Sony Sony's 65-inch A8H Series combines a bright, sharp OLED display with an Android TV OS. It also features Dolby Atmos for surround sound, HDR for deep dynamic range and voice control with Alexa. This deal begins on Nov. 22.

Sonos finally released a portable speaker last year. The Move works within a Sonos whole-home speaker network, but also connects to Bluetooth devices and has a 10-hour battery life. The Sonos Move is $100 off starting on Nov. 22.

If you have an older HDTV -- or one with substandard smart TV options -- the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the best way to add nearly any streaming service (except HBO Max). And it's going to be at its lowest price ever starting on Nov. 22 at Best Buy. This deal begins Nov. 22.

Chris Monroe/CNET The latest generation of the Ring Video Doorbell has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi for faster response and higher quality video. You can hardwire it into your home's existing doorbell wiring or use the included rechargeable battery. This deal begins on Nov. 22.

HP This HP two-in-one touchscreen Chromebook is powered by an Intel Core i3 and has 64GB of SSD storage, with a 14-inch touchscreen for use in laptop or tablet mode. This deal starts on Nov. 22.

Best Buy The Galaxy A21 sits dead center in the middle of Samsung's budget phone line, and it's getting a 20% discount for Black Friday weekend. That's the price for buying the phone unlocked -- there's no service fees or contract requirements here. Just pop in a SIM, and you're good to go. This deal begins on Nov. 22.

Lenovo Chromebook (11.6-inch): $179 You save $100 Best Buy In the era of distance learning, it never hurts to have another Chromebook in the house. This model has a flip-around 11.6-inch touchscreen, and it's under $200 for Black Friday weekend. This deal begins Nov. 22.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.