Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals: Huge iPad and MacBook Air price drop

Great deal alert! Best Buy is currently the only store where you can grab yourself a brand new 10.2-inch Apple iPad for the low price of $250, which is the best price we expect to see this year. This standout Black Friday deal has one catch: you must first become a member of Best Buy's My Best Buy rewards program in order to see that price, and many of its other sale prices. But the good news is that joining the rewards program is free. Scroll down for more Best Buy Black Friday deals you can get in 2019, some available now and some still to come.

And the floodgates are now officially open on a bunch of other Apple devices, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch Series 4, Beats headphones and more.

Warning: If you're shopping for a new MacBook Air, skip Best Buy's deal and head straight to Amazon, which is offering up the newest model in space gray for $800 (when you opt for no-rush shipping). That's a $300 discount on Apple's list price -- and the all-time lowest price on this particular model -- and just a spectacular deal all-round.

Otherwise, before you check out the top Best Buy deals, a few reminders:

Some of these prices were temporarily available earlier in November at Best Buy before expiring, but now they're back and should stay at this level until at least Cyber Monday (Dec. 2). Yes, it's confusing -- but you're good to buy now if you see a price you like.

Huge Black Friday price cuts on PS4 Xbox One

Feeling the heat from Amazon Prime



To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free.



With that firmly established, here are the best of the Best Buy early Black Friday sales we're seeing now.

Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

We know that the Apple Watch Series 3 will sell between $129 and $159 at Walmart (and likely elsewhere) starting on Wednesday. But Best Buy continues to offer the all-time lowest prices on the Apple Watch Series 4. All four models are currently selling at their all-time lowest prices. It's very similar to the newer Series 5 model except that it lacks the always-on watch face.

James Martin/CNET Only Best Buy has it now for $250. (Amazon had this price briefly, and Walmart will catch up on Nov. 27.) The brand-new 10.2-inch iPad has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. This is hands-down the best iPad deal going. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy (and Amazon) are discounting the speedy MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which came out in July, by $200. (The step-up version, with the 256GB SSD, is also on sale.) These are good prices on great machines. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Sure, they were down to $130 earlier -- but $150 is still a dynamite price on a well-built pair of wireless headphones that sound good and are comfortable to wear. The battery life is best in class. Read our Beats Solo3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We think these are the best Beats headphones. And this is a pretty good price. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Walmart has been selling these headphones for about $120 -- a massive $80 discount off the $200 list price. Now, Best Buy takes it a step further by cutting the price to $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

David Carnoy/CNET We saw this deal last year but it's still a good one: Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $15 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart is selling this exact set for $100 more and the the 50-inch model for $467 -- but that's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This entry-level configuration has entry-level components (Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD -- but you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $699. This package was down to $600 last week before going up to $649 -- but it's still a fantastic deal at this price. Note that Best Buy also has a good deal going on a more robust configuration of the Surface Pro 6. Read our Surface Pro 7 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has a decent price on the previous version of the Surface Pro. You get a robust configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note that this deal does not include the Type Cover. Read our Surface Pro 6 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET This Arlo Pro 2 kit consists of four outdoor-friendly wireless security cameras that can operate without the need to be plugged in to an AC outlet. The Arlo Smart cloud plan, which costs extra, will send you alerts when the cameras see a person (versus a car or your neighbor's cat) -- and maintain motion detection zones for added security.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum does its job without a filter -- and maintains suction over the long haul because of it. It's great with fine particles and bested the competition at deep cleaning. Our only beef is that it's too pricey -- and Best Buy has taken care of that. The price was previously as low as $300, but even at $400 you're making a significant saving. Read our Dyson Cinetic review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has discounted the most deluxe 11-inch iPad Pro model by $200. You get 1TB of storage -- and all of the other great iPad Pro features -- for $1,350. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Best Buy deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Sarah Tew/CNET The unique porcelain Ember Mug and saucer kit keeps coffee at the perfect temperature -- technically, 130 degrees -- for a little more than an hour. It doesn't sound like much, but, trust me: It's life-changing. It's usually a tough sell, over-priced as it is. But Best Buy has the 10-ounce model for $50 and the 14-ounce version for $65 -- today only. Buy buy buy! Read our take on the Ember Mug.

Sarah Tew/CNET We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price, andBest Buy has a nice deal on a superior configuration. This model features a 17.3-inch display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and jumbo 1TB SSD. If you're looking for something more entry-level, check out Walmart's deal on the Y540. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Lori Grunin/CNET We've long been fans of Lenovo's flagship Yoga laptops -- and the C940, which debuted in January, is one of a handful of Intel's Project Athena devices designed to make it perform more like a phone. The C940 wakes instantly from sleep and has a fingerprint reader that works in a second and Wi-Fi that connects just as fast. This model features a 400-nit FHD-resolution and up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gram 17 weighs less than most other smaller laptops. It also has an amazing battery life. In fact, its 12 hours of run time made it one of the the top 10 laptops with the longest battery lives we've ever tested. Normally, it's too pricey for us to recommend without qualification. Best Buy's discount makes the case much more straightforward. Read our LG Gram 17 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has Bose's SoundLink Revolve on sale for $120, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This model is smaller than the SoundLink Revolve Plus, but it's a good compact Bluetooth speaker. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're less inclined to buy from Apple, Garmin's rugged fitness watches are great. The Fenix 5X cost $700 when it came out in 2017 -- now, Best Buy has it for $300. I've been using Garmin's lower-end Forerunner 245 and I like it a lot. The model on sale here includes all of its fitness tracking functions and adds an altimeter and barometer. Plus, you get topographic US maps, routable cycling maps for turn-by-turn navigation and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Read our Garmin Fenix 5X preview.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.





