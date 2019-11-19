Best Buy Black Friday 2019 ad: Everything going on sale next week

Best Buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Best Buy is kicking off its official Black Friday sale on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. local time and will be open until 1 a.m. Friday morning in most locations, reopening again just a few hours later at 8 a.m. There will be some local exceptions -- Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and open after midnight on Friday morning.

There are already some pretty cool early deals out there, like a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a Core i3 processor a 128GB SSD for $649, which is $300 off. Want an Apple Watch? The Apple Watch Series 3 can be had for $349, which is $100 off. We'll keep you in the loop on more of Best Buy's best daily doorbusters as they happen.

But before you head to the store, make sure you're prepared for maximum savings. You should be a member of the My Best Buy rewards program, which you can join for free. And for the most accurate intel on the sale, you might want to check out the full Best Buy Black Friday ad.

Best Buy's best Black Friday deals, coming Nov 28

With all of the major retailers pricing electronics, games, and other media aggressively for the holidays, expect a lot of Best Buy's deals to be matched by Walmart, Target, and other stores. Even so, there will be some deals that pop. Keep in mind that these deals won't go live until Turkey Day, but here's an overview of the best ones we could find, along with how much you'll save compared to the MSRP.

