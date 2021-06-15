Best Buy Bigger Deal sale: Google Stadia, Jedi Fallen Order, Smart Trashcan and more

Deal Savings Price



















Show more (7 items)

Best Buy's long expected Bigger Deal sales event is here. While this is an obvious attempt to compete with Amazon Prime Day (June 21 and 22), you can still expect there to be plenty of things on sale here and nowhere else. This timely sale also comes right before Father's Day this Sunday, June 20, so if you've been waiting to pick up something for Dad, this is the very last opportunity. We've highlighting some of our favorite offers below, and will continue to add deals as they appear.

James Martin/CNET Previously, Google's cloud gaming hardware has gone on sale when it's bundled with a game. This time, however, Best Buy is pairing it with the Google Chromecast Ultra, and throwing in its ethernet-adapter to boot. You'll need a beefy internet connection if you want to play in 4K, and the service requires a monthly fee. But even if you end up giving up on Stadia down the road, you'll still have a Chromecast for watching video.

Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is probably one of the best Star Wars games in recent time. Metacritic gave the game a score of 79 due to an intriguing plot, fantastic characters and satisfying lightsaber combat. Although not the lowest price we've seen, it is a bargain for any Star Wars fan. Included with your purchase is a free next-gen console upgrade: Enjoy it on the PS4 or Xbox One now and experience it again on the PS5 and Series X/S down the road. Read Gamespot's review of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

Best Buy Got your hands full? This nifty kitchen trash can from Insignia (a Best Buy brand) can automatically open itself and reduce your contact with germs. The motion-activated lid is battery operated so there's no annoying cord, and it can stay open in manual mode when you need it to. Get it now for less than half off the regular price. Got a small den or workshop? Get the more compact 8-gallon version for $5 less.

Ring.com Hit the road with peace of mind when you have the Ring ecosystem monitoring your home. Best Buy is discounting refurbished Ring Elite video doorbells to only $130 this weekend, which is more than half off the original price of $300. This full 1080p doorbell camera system allows you to stay in touch with your front door while you're away. See when your packages are dropped off or communicate with visitors via the built-in microphone and speakers. It also features motion-activated alerts and infrared night vision for around-the-clock surveillance. The Elite model connects to and is powered by Ethernet so you stay in touch even if the Wi-Fi is out. You might want to consider getting it professionally installed. All Ring refurbished doorbells come with a one-year warranty.

David Carnoy/CNET The WH-1000XM3 headphones were CNET's top pick for noise-canceling headphones until the WH-1000XM4 version came out. These are still a fan favorite when it comes to performance and comfort fit. Now that the price has dropped to $250, this arguably might be the best balance of price and features you can get without breaking the bank. You can read more about these headphones in CNET's Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Get Dad something to take on his next adventure -- like this GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera, now $70 off. GoPro went big on design and feature when it introduced the Hero 9 Black. Featuring up to 5K resolution, an upgradable lens, a front-facing screen for selfies, a bigger battery and even more shooting options than its predecessors, this is designed to be the no-FOMO camera. It's a bit larger than the Hero 8 Black (also $50 off) but that's a good thing, according to Joshua Goldman's review. You can get it now for $380. Read CNET's review of the GoPro Hero 9 Black.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Get the most advanced Apple smartwatch available right now for $70 off. Featuring all of the health and sleep tracking alongside the fall detection function of the Apple Watch SE, the Series 6 also sports an always-on display, a brighter screen and the FDA-cleared ECG heart monitor. You'll also get six months of Apple Fitness Plus. Currently the space gray, red and silver models are part of this sale. The 40mm model is also discounted to $329 for a limited time. Apple Watch SE vs Series 6 vs. Series 3: How to choose?.

Razer Getting tired of being snuck up on in your favorite game? That won't be a problem anymore with this wireless 7.1 surround-sound headset from Razer. The Nari Ultimate touts THX Spatial Sound and what they call intelligent haptic feedback to give you the sensation of 360-degree audio. According to CNET's Patrick Holland, the haptic feedback is a slight vibration effect generated by the special software to simulate directional sound. Combine that with a crystal-clear and retractable mic and you'll be the envy of game night. This is one of the biggest markdowns we've seen for this premium headset. Read CNET's review of the Razer Nari Ultimate.

Best Buy This Samsung Chromebook is perfect to send your recent grad off to school with this fall. While most Chromebooks in the sub-$300 range offer only 11- to 14-inch screens, this Samsung gives you a spacious 15-inch full-HD 1080p display to get things done on. Zoom into meetings with the 720p front-facing camera and enjoy up to 10 hours of work or entertainment with its long-lasting battery.

Sarah Tew/CNET Whether it's to drown out college dorm noises or make the library their personal study hall, any grad can appreciate a quality pair of noise-canceling headphones to take with them this fall. These Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones were my go-to commuting headphones. They used to offer one of the best balances between portability, comfort and features, but now at $249 they can check off the affordability box, too. The best part about these headphones is how compact and durable they are for travel, compared with even the Bose 700. Speaking of, that model is also $50 off as well. Read CNET's review of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Best Buy Now you can get your hands on one of the best recent loot shooters, with over 30 hours of high-octane gameplay and even more when you go online. Not to mention that every PS4 owner of Borderlands 3 will also receive a free PlayStation 5 version if they're lucky enough to get their hands on the elusive next-gen PS5 console. That is a lot of entertainment for $10. Read Gamespot's review of Borderlands 3.