Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Best Buy's sale on Apple gear has now stretched into Tuesday morning. There's Black Friday pricing still available on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS Max as well as the 10.2-inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, a variety of Beats headphones and the HomePod -- some of which are still selling at their all-time lowest prices.

That noted, it's not just Best Buy. There are multiple retailers offering great deals on select Apple products, and we've organized all of the best discounts by product category here:

We've collected all of the best Apple deals at Best Buy below. In order to see some of the sale prices, you'll need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free for the basic tier.

Best Buy's December 2019 Apple sale

Apple Best Buy has returned the 11-inch iPad Pro to its lowest ever starting price, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Best Buy's sale price is just $10 more than the all-time low for these. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Angela Lang/CNET Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is pretty darn good if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $500 off -- and in some cases more than $500 off -- if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, with the total discount varying based on the phone you're trading in and the carrier you're using. Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial as a recent iPhone. Regardless, you'll need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods with the regular charging case are again available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $160, this has become the de facto discount for the ubiquitous earbuds. Read our AirPods Pro review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated with the latest deals and prices.