Best Buy Apple sale: Deep discounts on iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and more

The Beats Studio3 at $210. The HomePod at $200. And that's just the start.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Best Buy has extended its weekend sale on Apple gear into Monday morning, with Black Friday pricing still going on a range of popular products. The retailer is offering substantial discounts on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS Max as well as the 11-inch iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and Beats Studio3 headphones -- some of which are selling at their all-time lowest prices. 

We've got all of the links below. And note that in order to see some of Best Buy's sale prices, you'll need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free for the basic tier. 

One other thing. If it's the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that you're interested in, go directly to Amazon, which is currently offering a $150 discount on the base model. (Note: It's currently on back-order.)

Best Buy's December 2019 Apple sale

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

Best Buy has returned the 11-inch iPad Pro to its lowest ever starting price, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299

This is the all-time lowest price on this model.  Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Powerbeats3 Wireless: $100

Best Buy's sale price is just $10 more than the all-time low for these. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Beats Studio3 Wireless: $210

These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Get up to $500 off an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or Pro Max

Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is pretty darn good if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $500 off if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, with the total discount varying based on the phone you're trading in and the carrier you're using. 

Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial as a recent iPhone. Regardless, you'll need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. Read our iPhone 11 review.

AirPods: $145

The AirPods with the regular charging case are again available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $160, this has become the de facto discount for the ubiquitous earbuds. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Apple HomePod: $200

Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

This story was previously published. It has been updated with the latest deals and prices. 

