Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

This morning Best Buy has resurrected its Black Friday pricing across a range of popular Apple products. The retailer is offering major discounts on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS Max. And the iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and Beats Studio3 headphones are now selling at their all-time lowest prices. The sale is scheduled to run through the weekend, ending Sunday evening.

An overview of some highlights:

We've got all of the links below. And note that in order to see some of Best Buy's sale prices, you'll need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free for the basic tier.

One other thing. If it's the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that you're interested in, go directly to Amazon, which is currently offering a $150 discount on the base model.

Best Buy's December 2019 Apple sale

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET It's not quite as staggering as Amazon's $300 Black Friday discount, but Best Buy's $200 markdown on the 2019 MacBook Air is a solid deal in its own right. Note that this is the brand new model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew Best Buy is also cutting $100 off the price of the 128GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro released earlier this year. But the better deal is on the 256GB model, which features a $200 discount that brings it down to $1,300 -- equivalent to the price of the 256GB MacBook Air when you buy directly from Apple. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Apple Best Buy has returned 11-inch iPad Pro to its lowest-ever starting price, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Best Buy's sale price is just $10 off the all-time low for these. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Angela Lang/CNET Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is great if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $300 off if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, with the total discount varying based on the phone you're trading in and the carrier you're using. Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial as a recent iPhone. Regardless, you'll need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. Read our iPhone 11 review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.