Best Buy Apple sale: All-time low prices on iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and more

The MacBook Air at $900. The HomePod at $200. And that's just the start.

02-tablet
Sarah Tew/CNET
This morning Best Buy has resurrected its Black Friday pricing across a range of popular Apple products. The retailer is offering major discounts on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS Max. And the iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and Beats Studio3 headphones are now selling at their all-time lowest prices. The sale is scheduled to run through the weekend, ending Sunday evening. 

An overview of some highlights:

We've got all of the links below. And note that in order to see some of Best Buy's sale prices, you'll need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free for the basic tier. 

One other thing. If it's the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that you're interested in, go directly to Amazon, which is currently offering a $150 discount on the base model. 

See it at Amazon

Best Buy's December 2019 Apple sale

2019 MacBook Air: $900

You save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

It's not quite as staggering as Amazon's $300 Black Friday discount, but Best Buy's $200 markdown on the 2019 MacBook Air is a solid deal in its own right. Note that this is the brand new model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

$900 at Best Buy

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB): $1,300

You save $200
Sarah Tew

Best Buy is also cutting $100 off the price of the 128GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro released earlier this year. But the better deal is on the 256GB model, which features a $200 discount that brings it down to $1,300 -- equivalent to the price of the 256GB MacBook Air when you buy directly from Apple. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

$1,300 at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro: $650

Save $150
Apple

Best Buy has returned 11-inch iPad Pro to its lowest-ever starting price, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

$650 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular Nike Plus edition: $350

You save $100
Apple

This is the all-time lowest price on this model. And every other model in the lineup is also selling at a huge discount:

Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

$350 at Best Buy

Powerbeats3 Wireless: $100

You save $100
Ariel Nunez/CNET

Best Buy's sale price is just $10 off the all-time low for these.  Read our Powerbeats3 review.

$100 at Best Buy

Beats Studio3 Wireless: $200

Save $150
David Carnoy/CNET

These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now.  Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

$200 at Best Buy

Get up to $300 off an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or Pro Max

You need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint
Angela Lang/CNET

Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is great if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $300 off if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, with the total discount varying based on the phone you're trading in and the carrier you're using. 

Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial as a recent iPhone. Regardless, you'll need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. Read our iPhone 11 review.

See at Best Buy

Apple HomePod: $200

Save $100
James Martin/CNET

Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker.  Read our Apple HomePod review.

$200 at Best Buy

AirPods: $145

Save $15
Sarah Tew/CNET

The AirPods with the regular charging case are again available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $160, this has become the de facto discount for the ubiquitous earbuds. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$145 at Best Buy
